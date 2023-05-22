How to use DragGAN AI photo editor? Best features, steps, and more explained

The new open-source DragGAN AI photo editor has been the talk of the town recently. We have seen a few text-to-image AI photo editing programs, but this new interactive point-based manipulation AI is different. Using the DragGAN AI photo editor, you can manipulate various images and their poses, shapes, expressions, and layouts. This AI editor works like Photoshop, but you don't have to learn any technical aspects.

Lorenzo Green 〰️ @mrgreen R.I.P. Photoshop.



In just a few clicks, you'll be able to edit any image EXACTLY the way you want. 🤯



R.I.P. Photoshop.In just a few clicks, you'll be able to edit any image EXACTLY the way you want. 🤯https://t.co/Nck3i50Mwb

In this article, we'll learn about the DragGAN AI photo editor's features and how to use it properly.

Editing photos with the DragGAN AI is pretty straightforward

Using the DragGAN AI, you can edit photos of animals, vehicles, people, and landscapes with just a few clicks by adjusting the image layout, poses, shapes, and even a person's expression. Here's how to do it:

Go to the official website of DragGAN and upload any image.

Click on the image's desired spot that you want to modify. It will be indicated with a red pointer.

Then click on another desired spot to change the previous spot's position. The second dot will be shown in blue.

Finally, click on "Start" to begin the editing process.

After editing is done, click on "Save image."

You don't really have to do much more than point out the positions; the DragGAN photo editor will do the rest automatically.

Best features of DragGAN AI photo editor

DragGAN is a user-friendly AI app that enables you to drop a point on an image, then change the structure and entire pixels simply by dragging it. It was developed by researchers from Google, the Max Planck Institute of Informatics, and MIT CSAIL.

The researchers state:

"Anyone can deform an image with precise control over where pixels go, thus manipulating the pose, shape, expression, and layout of diverse categories such as animals, cars, humans, landscapes, etc. Imagine being able to just 'drag' any point of an image to exactly where you want it to be. That's what we're aiming to achieve with our new method, which we call DragGAN."

It has mainly two parts: a feature-based motion supervisor that causes the point to move toward the target position, and a new point tracing approach that supports the generative adversarial networks (GANs) features to retain the position of the points.

The best features of DragGAN are:

Point-based editing

3D model

Open-source tool

Simple to use

This GAN-based editor is currently in the demo stage and only supports 2D images. However, the research team has plans to release a version that works with 3D models as well.

Poll : 0 votes