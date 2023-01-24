How to create AI art with Nvidia GauGAN?

Nvidia GauGAN, based on artificial intelligence and machine learning, has revolutionized how we create and manipulate images. This incredible software can generate highly detailed and realistic pictures using a simple interface.

In this guide, we go through the basics of Nvidia GauGAN to create stunning art. From understanding the simple interface to experimenting with different features and techniques, we provide the knowledge you need to make your own AI masterpieces.

Steps to launching Nvidia GauGAN and understanding its functions

How to use the GauGAN tool

Many of you must be curious about how it works and what technology it uses. Before moving on to that, let's first learn how to use it to create stunning AI art.

You can use this tool by directly searching on your web browser and running it or going to Nvidia's official website.

On the site, click For You, then under the Researchers tab, click on AI Playground. There, you can find the GauGAN and launch it.

Once it is launched, you'll see a straightforward interface. Check the box of terms and conditions at the bottom before proceeding.

There are two viewing options: the right side is the output view, and the left one is the input.

You'll see a list of objects you can make on the left. Each object represents different color for more clarity in your sketch.

Select the paintbrush by clicking on the brush icon and adjust its size as you like, and you can start making AI-based art.

Once you've made a basic sketch, click on the arrow between the two views to see the final generated image.

You can also use the Fill Bucket option to fill in more details. Additionally, you can select between the styles available to give your image a specific touch.

Moreover, you can upload landscape images, style filters, or paintings to give your image a similar look to the uploaded ones.

You can run Nvidia GauGAN on your web browser smoothly and without problems. However, if you want to download it on your computer, there is a separate application called Canvas.

How Nvidia GauGAN works

This AI tool works on Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), a class of machine learning systems invented by Ian Goodfellow and his colleagues in 2014. A wide range of data, including images, videos, and text, can be generated with GANs.

Even without understanding the physical world, GANs can generate lifelike images since they are composed of two neural networks, a generator, and a discriminator network.

After training on a million authentic images, this tool has learned to add reflections near water and changes the scene when snow is added, such as turning a fully leafy tree into a barren one.

Now, even if you're a beginner in painting or graphic design or don't know anything about it and have always wanted to create masterpieces, you can generate lifelike art with just a few brush strokes.

So whether you're a professional artist or just looking to explore the world of AI-generated art, you must harness the power of Nvidia GauGAN.

