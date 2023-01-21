10 best AI tools to ease your work in 2023

Artificial Intelligence tools are becoming increasingly popular as each day passes because they can drastically reduce the amount of time and effort spent on even the most complex tasks.

The power of AI can increase overall productivity and accuracy and help automate specific processes. They are used in various industries, including healthcare, finance, financial planning, and more, as well as make better decisions and forecast the future situation of the companies.

These tools are rapidly increasing due to their use for personal use to efficiently complete tasks, from writing essays to removing background from images within seconds.

This article will list the ten best AI tools that can help you accelerate your work in 2023.

Socratic and 9 other AI tools that make life effectively simpler

1) Trip Planner

Trip Planner is an emerging technology that can help travelers plan their trips more efficiently. The technology uses artificial intelligence to analyze user preferences and suggests activities such as visiting locations, lunch, shopping, etc.

The website allocates the timing for each activity to schedule a perfect plan. It also recommends sites, restaurants, and markets related to the activities according to the reviews, ratings, and past experiences, to create an optimal set of choices for the user.

2) Adobe Enhance

Adobe Enhance is a feature of Adobe Podcast that helps users make their audio sound more transparent. It works with a combination of features that allow users to quickly and easily remove background noise and enhance voice quality.

The website application can make typical audio sound like studio quality. It removes a few distortions, such as handling noise, which may seem like a small change but can significantly impact.

3) Cutout.pro

Cutout.pro is an online media processing service that can t images and videos with a few clicks. Some of the most important features include removing background, photo more upscale, and enhancers, as well as removing unwanted people and objects.

The website can also generate images and color photos and create a passport-size image from a stock photo. This tool can customize all images uploaded to this website according to preference.

4) Dall-E

Dall-E is capable of generating high-quality images from text and descriptions. It takes the help of machine learning to generate fictional and realistic images or a combination of both.

The website also allows users to upload an existing image and edit it according to their preferences. It can be used to add and remove some details from an image. The website generates paintings of living or non-living objects within a few seconds.

5) Nvidia Canvas

Nvidia Canvas is a digital painting application developed by Nvidia for creative professionals. It provides tools to help artists create digital masterpieces without much effort.

This application can transform lower-quality sketches into realistic and detailed portraits. It has been designed to be a powerful and user-friendly painting application. The software works in real-time, which allows the user to view the results as soon as input is provided.

6) ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a technology that can respond to conversations with humans. The technology can understand, respond, and engage in a natural exchange of words. It generates human-like conversations and responses that are relevant and easy to comprehend.

The application can be used to get answers to a query and complex questions such as coding and moderate math equations. It can also be used to rectify errors quickly and easily.

7) Socratic

Socratic is developed by Google, which is mainly focused on helping students with their homework. The application understands the text in both printed and handwritten form.

Students can also use the voice option or the search field to search for their problems and get results. The software provides solutions and proper explanations of the problems within a few seconds.

8) ChatSonic

ChatSonic is a chatbot that can generate automated and engaging conversations with many features. It can be used to get answers and solutions to queries.

It is more advanced than most of the chatbots available on the internet because of its ability to access Google and get updated answers in real time. It is a low-cost solution for businesses and comes with a free trial to the premium features for users to try out the application.

9) Midjourney

Midjourney is an image generator that can generate images with text or provide an existing image using Discord. The only requirement is to join the official Discord server to use the software.

The user must enter a description and prompts that work as commands, and the bot generates up to 4 preview images. Users can then choose an image from the list and modify it according to their preferences.

10) Jasper Chat

Jasper Chat is an application that can be used to rephrase and rewrite subjects with a few changes. The software can initiate conversations in more than 20 languages and answer queries happening in real-time.

The company states that the application can reply to any humanly possible question quickly and naturally. It can even answer a minor topic concisely and compactly or be asked to provide ideas from itself.

