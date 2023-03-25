How to use the in-built file explorer in Motorola phones

Wondering how to use the in-built file explorer on a Motorola phone? On Motorola devices running Android 6.0 and newer, users can access the file management application from the Settings app. They can also use standalone applications like the Moto File Manager and Google Files for their needs.

File explorers (or managers) allow people to browse through files, including documents, images, photos, audio, and more, on their devices. One can manage files and folders, change file locations, and delete files using the service.

On Motorola phones, the in-built file explorer feature categorizes files into sections depending on their type, letting people pinpoint a particular file among several others.

The next section of this article has a complete guide to using Motorola’s simply designed file management application, letting users utilize its features to their advantage.

Guide to using Motorola’s in-built file manager on your device

All Motorola phones run on near-stock Android operating systems, tweaked slightly to improve usability. The in-built File Explorer on these devices can be accessed from the Settings app.

Open Settings and then go to Internal Storage. Scroll to the bottom and tap on Explore. Here, you’ll find multiple labeled folders holding all of the system’s files.

Although slightly limited, this in-built File Explorer app offers all basic management functionalities, including copying, deleting, sharing, and browsing files. You can also select multiple files and perform available actions on them.

Use Moto File Manager or Google Files for more options

The Moto File Manager app (Image via Google PlayStore)

Look for the Moto File Manager app on the phone’s apps list or download it from the PlayStore. Like most modern file explorer programs, the Moto File Manager is an all-rounder service, offering the following functionalities:

It categorizes files into categories for simplicity. Categories include pictures, music, videos, archive, documents, and recent files. One can easily locate the file they want to based on its type. It offers multiple file operations, including copy, move, rename, delete, compress and decompress ZIP files, and create encrypted ZIP files. Users can select a single file or multiple files to perform an operation on them. It also allows users to share files. Simply tap on the Share button after selecting a file and choose the application you want to use to send it across.

Alternatively, one can also use the Google Files app, which is available as an in-built standalone application on new Motorola devices. If you cannot locate the Google Files app from the phone’s app list, you can also download it from the Play Store app.

Google Files is one of the best file explorer applications for Android devices, offering access to useful features. Files run on smart filters, an intelligent organizer algorithm that replaces traditional folders, letting users easily locate stored files from a heap.

Users can clean junk files by simply accepting automatic suggestions from the Files app and enjoy the benefits of fast and encrypted offline sharing. They can also upload files to Google Drive and other cloud storage services to back them up.

