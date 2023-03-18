How to use MSI Afterburner to overclock your graphics cards

MSI Afterburner is a nifty tool that allows users to overclock their graphics cards within the Windows environment. It's one of the most popular softwares out there to overclock one's GPU. The tool's capabilities go beyond overclocking, as it can even be used to tweak fan curves, set power limits, undervolt graphics cards, and much more. In general, it's a must-have app for all PC gamers as it gives users more control over their system.

MSI Afterburner isn't a new software by any means and has been the go-to choice for PC users since 2009. Over time, the tool has received a lot of attention from the developers and currently boasts several useful features that it initially lacked. It's fairly easy to use and PC gamers can easily get more performance out of their system with just a few clicks.

Disclaimer: Overclocking involves increasing the clock speed of a GPU beyond its factory settings. This might void the warranty clause of the manufacturer. Hence, users should be aware of the potential risks before overclocking their graphics card.

A guide to overclocking GPUs with MSI Afterburner on Windows systems

Overclocking GPUs usually results in the most performance gains right after CPUs. Hence, they make an attractive piece of hardware that PC enthusiasts are looking to squeeze the most performance out of. Overclocking simply implies that the user is changing the hardware's default configuration and pushing it beyond the factory settings for improved performance.

While this can result in better performance, it's also worth noting that it can lead to higher temperatures and greater power consumption. Hence, users should ensure proper cooling measures for their system before going ahead with the overclocking process.

To overclock your GPU using MSI Afterburner, follow the steps below:

1) First, launch the MSI Afterburner and set your Power Limit bar to max. This will allow your GPU to get more power and enable you to push higher clocks.

2) Next, you will have to tweak the core clock and memory clock slider. This can be complicated as no two GPUs will be stable at the same clock speeds, even if both cards are of the same model or of the same manufacturer.

To begin with, it's recommended that you start with +50 on the core clock and +100 on the memory clock.

3) Once this has been done, click on Apply. This will implement the overclocks.

4) Now, launch a game (or GPU benchmarking tool) that's heavy on the GPU and check for stability issues. If the game is crashing or causing visual artifacts, it's highly recommended that you turn down the clocks by 10 MHz on the MSI Afterburner until those issues go away.

However, if the game appears to be stable, you can try turning up the core clocks and test for stability again until you arrive at the desired results.

Clearly, overclocking GPUs involves plenty of trial and error until you arrive at a stable and desirable result. However, it's worth noting that most modern GPUs have an auto clock boosting algorithm that pushes the clocks higher if there's enough temperature headroom to do so safely.

As a result, GPU overclocking might not be as worth it today as it used to be back in the day. Instead, it's recommended that you opt for better cooling solutions as they will assist in increasing the lifespan of your hardware as well.

