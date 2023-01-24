How to use MyHeritage AI time machine to create avatars and time travel

The MyHeritage AI Time Machine is a tool that allows users to upload photos of themselves or their loved ones and see what that person may have looked like at a different age.

This feature is available as part of a subscription to MyHeritage and can be used to create images of people of any age. In this article, we explain how to use the AI Time Machine to create avatars and "time travel" through your photos or those of your loved ones.

Time travel through photos using MyHeritage AI Time Machine

Getting started

The first step to using MyHeritage AI Time Machine is to create an account on the MyHeritage website. Then, from the main screen, under the Photos section, click on the AI Time Machine.

You will then need to upload twenty-five photos you want to see aged (you can use fewer photos, but it is recommended to use as many pictures as possible for best results). The photos should be high-resolution, well-lit, and taken from the front. You can also follow the instructions provided on the website.

Once the photos are uploaded, you will be prompted to select the age you want to see the person in the photo. You can choose any age between infancy and old age and their gender and ethnicity. These options will help the AI Time Machine to accurately represent the person at a desired age.

Finally, the MyHeritage AI Time Machine will use machine learning algorithms to analyze the photo and create a realistic representation of a person at a different age or era. This may take a few minutes, depending on the image's complexity and the age you have selected.

Fun ways of using the MyHeritage AI Time Machine

One of the most popular uses of the MyHeritage AI Time Machine is to create avatars of different ages. This can be a fun way to time travel through photos and see how you or your loved one may have looked at different eras of life. It can also be used for genealogical research to see how an ancestor may have looked at a certain age.

Another use of the MyHeritage AI Time Machine is to create a "then and now" photo. You can upload pictures of a child and then use the AI Time Machine to see what they would look like at present. This can be a fun way to see how they change over the years.

To summarize, AI is changing the way we look at things, how we use technology, and the way certain tasks are performed. All you need is a MyHeritage subscription to use the AI tool, and you can begin your time travel journey with your loved ones.

Whether you're just looking to have fun or are an artificial intelligence enthusiast, the AI tool is a great addition to your toolkit.

