How to use Offline Maps on your iPhone with iOS 17

During Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, they announced iOS 17 and some of its features. One of them was a new update that would add support for Offline Maps. Apple Maps now allows you to download specific map regions, store them on the device, and use them for navigation in no-signal areas, just like Google Maps.

This article will explore iOS 17's Offline Maps and how to properly utilize it to elevate your daily life.

How to download Offline Maps on iOS 17

The first step to using an Offline Map on your iPhone is to download it. Follow these steps on your iPhone:

Launch Maps on your iPhone. Tap on your avatar in the top right. Locate and click on Offline Maps. Then you can download a suggested map or tap on Download New Map and choose your preferred area. It also shows how much storage space the downloaded map will take up. Select Download.

You can now use the downloaded maps on your iPhone with iOS 17 when you are not connected to the internet. Later on, once your device is connected, it will begin using Apple Maps in the usual way.

It is worth noting that if your saved region is larger, the download size will be high as well. Furthermore, you can download and save multiple regions to your device. What's neat about this is that the downloaded maps won't get outdated because updates will be downloaded automatically in the future.

What are the benefits of Offline Maps on iOS 17?

The Maps app now has one of the most requested features. Since users can now enjoy offline navigation on Apple Maps on iPhone, here are some of the biggest advantages that come with it:

The Offline Map will provide you with turn-by-turn directions.

When visiting a new city, country, or region, downloaded Apple Maps come in handy.

Even in a no-Internet zone, you will never get lost or confused about which direction to move in.

It will provide POI (Points Of Interest) information (such as business hours) specific to the location.

You can use the offline map on your Apple Watch for efficient navigation. However, you cannot download an offline map using an Apple Watch.

jeremy @call_me_jer we can finally download offline apple maps on ios 17 we can finally download offline apple maps on ios 17 https://t.co/ykGLh9Bwto

Google Maps has offered offline maps for a long time. With iOS 17, Apple Maps will finally catch up in this regard, making it easier to plan long trips where a signal might not always be available.

