How to use your smartphone as a computer mouse or keyboard

Smartphones have become an indispensable part of millions of lives around the world. Gone are the days when phones were only used for communication. Modern phones have the ability to perform a wide range of features, from making calls to offering leisure activities, such as letting users play video games. However, its abilities aren't limited to these. A modern-day smartphone can also be used as a mouse or keyboard.

Whether someone's keyboard and mouse are broken, or they just need to operate their system from a distance, mobiles that aren't too old can be used to achieve a wide range of tasks. Using a simple third-party app, users can instantly turn a phone into a keyboard or mouse and get it to work with their computers. This guide will take a closer look at the process of using one's mobile as either PC peripheral.

Guide to using smartphone as a computer keyboard or mouse

The process of setting up your smartphone to use it as a mouse or keyboard is fairly simple. However, it does require the use of a third-party tool. There are several options available in this regard, but this guide will utilize an offering called Remote Mouse to demonstrate the process. The method provided here will work on both iOS and Android phones. It will enable users to easily use their phones as a mouse and keyboard. To get started, follow the steps below:

1) First, head over to remotemouse.net and download both the Remote Mouse app for your phone as well as your computer. The application is available on both iOS and Android devices for mobiles. It's also available on Windows, MacOS, and Linux operating systems for PCs.

2) Once it's installed, run the app on both your phone and PC. Make sure both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. If everything is in order, the app will display the computer name of your connected PC. If you intend to use your phone with multiple PCs, you can do so by installing the same app on all computers.

3) Now select the computer you want to control on the app on your mobile. This will establish the connection, and you can go about using your phone as a keyboard or mouse.

In fact, the app's functionalities go beyond letting people use it as a PC peripheral. Users can use their voice on their phones to have the typing done on the computer. Similarly, they can put their computers to sleep, shut them down, or restart them with the press of a button from the phone itself via Remote Mouse.

Along with these features, users can also use the physical volume control buttons on their handheld device to adjust the volume of whatever content they are consuming on their computer. The same buttons can be used to change the slides of a presentation.

That is all there is to know about controlling a PC effectively by making your smartphone emulate a keyboard and mouse.

