How to test your WiFi speed on PC and phone

The WiFi speed can be calculated using various websites and applications available on almost every platform. A network's speed can determine the user’s ability to quickly download or upload a file via the internet. However, it is important to note that stability is also a crucial element.

The most convenient way to check WiFi speed is by navigating to the Ookla website or downloading the app on your phone. There are other competitors in the market too, but Ookla has been a long-time player and provides accurate results.

This article will outline the best way to test WiFi speed on a PC and a phone.

Guide to do a WiFi speed test on PC and mobile devices

The abundance of network facilities has skyrocketed the use of internet-dependent apps. Most modern connections run off of fiber optic cables that feed data into a supported modem. These modems then put out WiFi signals that can be connected to a PC or a phone, as long as the user is in an effective radius.

PC users can follow the steps listed below to quickly get a read of their current WiFi speed.

Turn on your PC and open the preferred web browser. Visit the “Speedtest by Ookla” website and allow the permissions required. Click on GO to start the network speed test. It will take a few minutes to complete, producing the download and upload readings. The website will present the network speed along with latency to the nearest server.

The WiFi connection can be tested over mobile devices as well. Phone users can follow the steps listed below to get the most accurate results.

Turn on the WiFi option on the phone and connect to the required network. Install the Ookla speedtest application from the Appstore/ Playstore. After the installation, simply tap GO and the speed test will begin. It will take a few minutes and provide accurate speed readings of the connected WiFi network.

WiFi connectivity

WiFi technology evolved quite recently and introduced WiFi 6E, which enables users to enjoy a high-speed network in the 6 GHz band with multi-gigabit low latency connections. The next generational leap is expected to broaden the experience and increase speeds even further.

Most households utilize WiFi networks from a single Internet Service Provider (ISP). The main router is hooked up with different routers to cover a larger area with strong signal strength. This is done primarily for stability concerns as a weak connection would result in increased loading times and slow response time in websites.

However, most PCs feature an ethernet port that can be used to physically connect the system to the internet. This can prove to be a better route than depending on WiFi as a wired connection will provide constant speeds and be more reliable.

There are various other speed test links available on the internet including Google’s native speed test tool. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the most recent updates.

