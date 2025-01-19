"I'm very devastated": Gamers on Reddit react after TikTok gets officially banned in US

With the revelation of the recent TikTok ban in the US, American netizens, including gamers, have had mixed reactions. The iconic video reel platform has been popular for the demographic to share content and form discussions around, whether it be about their favorite games or upcoming launches. This ban has virtually put a stop to that, depriving users of one of the biggest social media platforms in the country.

Gamers have been quick to express varied reactions, including displeasure at the news. User u/boopboopkazoo took to the GirlGamers subreddit to wonder what this means for them not just as someone who enjoys the gaming medium but as a content creator.

They cited TikTok as their go-to platform for niche gaming content and that their experience with the community has been positive across the comments sections. Unfortunately, all of this is gone, at least for the time being. This has them looking for alternatives since platforms like Instagram have seen a surge in toxic online behavior as of late.

Users under the replies largely agreed with this sentiment, with some like u/BELIAROSA hopeful about a new alternative popping up soon:

"There is an app coming up soon, expected to launch in the spring called Neptune? It's supposed to be similar to TikTok but who knows until it's up and running."

Some users suggested reverting to YouTube, Tumblr, and a Chinese alternative called Rednote. Others like u/drtdraws remain skeptical of this move by the US government, stating that this is a ploy to get in the patriotic Americans' good books. They felt the ban will be lifted and promptly forgotten about in the future:

"It's not real, its a publicity stunt, it will miraculously reappear after the inauguration. Remember who the supreme court works for."

u/sneversparks appeared sentimental about the ban and looked back on the fond moments they had with TikTok and its community, which seemingly allowed LGBTQ content creators to shine without any toxicity:

"I'm going to miss TikTok so much. Where I live I don't see any other queer Asians in LGBT spaces. I dunno how the TikTok algorithm knew so quickly but for the first time in my life I was seeing other queer Asians, and hearing them talk about their lives and struggles, especially with their families, really helped me navigate my own. I literally don't get this on any other social media. The past few days I've just been crying every time I scroll because I'm really really gonna miss this."

That said, some comments under the Reddit post appeared to disagree with the aforementioned reactions. User u/SoftLikeMarshmallows seemed baffled with the OP (original poster) citing TikTok as a haven of body positivity and other aspects of inclusivity, saying:

"TikTok DID NOT promote body positivity AT ALL. I don't know what planet you're on, but it's certainly not the same planet as me..."

This largely has to do with the algorithm. Users' feeds are typically flooded with the type of content they pay attention to, explaining why many users are unhappy about the ban even though the platform has been notorious for bigoted content and creators over the years.

The TikTok US ban sees mixed responses from gamers across the board

This news comes in light of a law passed in the United States that sees the popular social media app being banned. For context, parent company ByteDance failed to comply with the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Apps (PAFACA) Act. This has resulted in the app being shut down temporarily and Marvel Snap, which is under the company, facing a similar fate.

The parent company aims to resolve this issue and bring TikTok back up online as soon as possible to the American public. As per a notification message shown on the app, the company wishes to seek the aid of future President Donald Trump after he officially becomes active in office.

