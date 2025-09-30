  • home icon
  • Intel Arc B580 vs Nvidia RTX 5050: Which is better for 1080p gaming?

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Sep 30, 2025 17:13 GMT
The Arc B580 and Nvidia RTX 5050 are capable entry-level gaming GPUs (Image via Amazon)

The Intel Arc B580 and the Nvidia RTX 5050 are going head-to-head in the sub-$250 entry-level gaming GPU market. While Team Green has opted for a DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation and improved ray tracing-based formula, the Intel offering brings 12 GB VRAM (vs. 8 GB on the Nvidia card) and better hardware specs to win the native rasterization aspect.

In this article, we have dissected the two budget GPUs in detail, going over their specs and gaming performance to decide a winner.

The Intel Arc B580 and Nvidia RTX 5050 target the sub-$250 1080p gaming market

The Intel Arc B580 is a capable 1080p gaming GPU (Image via Amazon)

The Intel Arc B580 and Nvidia RTX 5050 are based on wildly different architectures, and hence a head-to-head specs comparison won't reveal much about their performance differences. While Nvidia focuses on efficiency and better software integration, the Intel card is fully decked with hardware. Regardless, let's review the specs details to get an idea of what to expect.

also-read-trending Trending

Specs comparison

The Nvidia RTX 5050 is based on a heavily cut-down GB207 graphics chip, with a 149mm² graphics chip. You get 2,560 CUDA cores, 80 tensor cores, and 20 ray tracing cores, which is fairly limited for high-resolution gaming. Moreover, the card ships with 8 GB GDDR6 memory on a narrow 128-bit memory bus, resulting in a 320 GB/s bandwidth. This is in contrast to the faster GDDR7 memory commonplace with Blackwell. The limited hardware list makes the card quite efficient at just 130W, however.

Coming to the Intel GPU, you get the flagship BM-G21 graphics processor, which is fairly large at 272 mm². Moreover, the card also bundles 12 GB GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit bus. This gives the card a 456 GB/s bandwidth.

Here's a detailed specs comparison:

SpecificationIntel Arc B580NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050
ArchitectureXe2 (Battlemage)Blackwell
GPU Cores20 Xe-Cores2,560 CUDA Cores
Base/Boost Clock2.67 GHz / 2.67 GHz2.31 GHz / 2.57 GHz
Memory12 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus192-bit128-bit
Memory Speed19 Gbps20 Gbps
Memory Bandwidth456 GB/s320 GB/s
Ray Tracing Cores2032
AI/Tensor Cores160 XMX Engines64 Tensor Cores
Peak AI Performance233 TOPS421 TOPS
Power Consumption190 W130 W
PCIe InterfacePCIe 5.0 x8PCIe 4.0
Display Outputs3× DisplayPort 2.1, 1× HDMI 2.1a1× DisplayPort, 1× HDMI
Price (USD)~$250~$249
In terms of price, both GPUs launched for $250, and their market prices have stabilized around the same. The winner will solely be decided based on how many frames each GPU can push out.

Performance comparison

The Nvidia RTX 5050 is the entry point to Blackwell GPUs with DLSS multi-frame gen (Image via Nvidia)

Here's how performance compares between the two GPUs at 1440p to present a worst-case scenario where titles will be bottlenecked by graphics capabilities. We have sourced these numbers from the YouTube channel EDWARD Gaming.

Nvidia RTX 5050Intel Arc B580
Assassin's Creed Shadows35 FPS39 FPS
Black Myth Wukong33 FPS33 FPS
Cyberpunk 207749 FPS65 FPS
Far Cry 683 FPS94 FPS
Ghost of Tsushima44 FPS63 FPS
God of War: Ragnarok70 FPS68 FPS
Hogwarts Legacy52 FPS61 FPS
Horizon Forbidden West48 FPS64 FPS
Kingdom Come Deliverance 247 FPS53 FPS
On average, the Arc B580 is 16.5% faster than its Nvidia counterpart. The largest gains are seen in more graphics-heavy open-world titles like Cyberpunk 2077 (+32.7%) and Horizon Forbidden West (+33.3%). Black Myth Wukong, another demanding title, is surprisingly tied at 33 FPS. In God of War: Ragnarok, we see the 5050 lead slightly.

The extra VRAM on the B580 comes in handy if you're playing large open-world titles that are known to use more than 8 GB VRAM. However, since budget gamers won't be playing at native resolution, DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation support makes a real difference with the 5050. Given the supported library is already at 500 games and grows by the day, we recommend opting for the Nvidia GPU.

About the author
Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Know More

