Intel Core i5-13400F vs Core i5-13600KF: Which is the best Core i5 CPU in gaming?

The Intel Core i5-13400F and Core i5-13600KF are two of the most popular CPUs from Intel in the budget category. However, budget doesn't mean slow, not at all. In fact, these two processors are among the fastest in their respective price brackets. While the two CPUs sport the same Core i5 moniker, they have different specs, and their real-world performance varies a lot.
However, which is the best Core i5 CPU in gaming? Core i5-13400F or Core i5-13600KF? That's what we are going to find in this article with a detailed comparison of the two processors.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.
Intel Core i5-13400F vs Core i5-13600KF
Both Intel Core i5-13400F and Core i5-13600KF CPUs are based on the same Raptor Lake architecture but have different core counts, cache, and other things. Let's compare the two processors in detail, starting with their specs.
Specifications
Here's the full spec list of the two CPUs:
Synthetic benchmarks
Let's check how Intel Core i5-13400F and Core i5-13600KF perform in some of the popular benchmarks like Geekbench, Cinebench, and CPU-Z:
On average, the Intel Core i5-13600KF is 13.3% faster in single-core benchmarks, which will deliver a faster app and system performance. It is also a whopping 57.5% faster than the Core i5-13400F in multi-core tests, which will lead to a significantly faster performance in productivity.
Gaming performance benchmarks
While there is a huge difference in synthetic benchmarks, will this translate to gaming performance? Let's find out with a proper gaming test. All the FPS numbers in the table below were provided by the "Benchmarks for Gamers" channel on YouTube.
Note: The test was done at 1080p resolution with high/ultra and ray tracing settings. The RTX 4090 GPU was used here to stress the CPUs.
The performance lead of Intel Core i5-13600KF can also be seen on the gaming side. On average, it is 22% faster in games than the Core i5-13400F. In some games like Returnal and Dead Space, the performance lead of the Intel Core i5-13600KF is significant. But in games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the performance difference between the two CPUs is less noticeable.
Also read: 5 best budget CPUs for gaming in 2024
Price
The Intel Core i5-13400F currently costs $171.40, while the Core i5-13600KF costs $234.99. The price difference between the two CPUs is 36%, but the latter is 22% faster in gaming and 57.5% better in productivity.
Which is the best Core i5 CPU in gaming
The Intel Core i5-13600KF is clearly the best Core i5 processor out of the two. It is faster than the Core i5-13400F in every sense of way, whether gaming, general app performance, system performance, or even productivity.