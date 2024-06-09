Intel Core i5-13400F vs Core i5-13600KF: Which is the best Core i5 CPU in gaming?

The Intel Core i5-13400F and Core i5-13600KF are two of the most popular CPUs from Intel in the budget category. However, budget doesn't mean slow, not at all. In fact, these two processors are among the fastest in their respective price brackets. While the two CPUs sport the same Core i5 moniker, they have different specs, and their real-world performance varies a lot.

However, which is the best Core i5 CPU in gaming? Core i5-13400F or Core i5-13600KF? That's what we are going to find in this article with a detailed comparison of the two processors.

Intel Core i5-13400F vs Core i5-13600KF

Both Intel Core i5-13400F and Core i5-13600KF CPUs are based on the same Raptor Lake architecture but have different core counts, cache, and other things. Let's compare the two processors in detail, starting with their specs.

Specifications

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs (Image via Intel)

Here's the full spec list of the two CPUs:

Specifications Intel Core i3-13400F Intel Core i3-13600KF Cores 10 14 Threads 16 20 Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.5GHz Max frequency 4.6 GHz 5.1 GHz L2 cache 9.5 MB 20 MB L3 cache 20 MB 24 MB RAM support DDR4-3200

DDR5-5600 DDR4-3200

DDR5-5600 Overclocking support No Yes Thermal design power (TDP) 65W typical | 148W Max 125W typical | 181W Max Manufacturing node 10nm 10nm Socket LGA 1700 LGA 1700 Price $171.40 $234.99

Synthetic benchmarks

Let's check how Intel Core i5-13400F and Core i5-13600KF perform in some of the popular benchmarks like Geekbench, Cinebench, and CPU-Z:

Benchmarks Intel Core i5-13400F Intel Core i5-13600KF Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1794 2021 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 15890 24125 Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 2375 2639 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 9712 16192 CPU-Z Benchmark 17 (Single-Core) 674 829 CPU-Z Benchmark 17 (Multi-Core) 6282 9848

On average, the Intel Core i5-13600KF is 13.3% faster in single-core benchmarks, which will deliver a faster app and system performance. It is also a whopping 57.5% faster than the Core i5-13400F in multi-core tests, which will lead to a significantly faster performance in productivity.

Gaming performance benchmarks

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs (Image via Intel)

While there is a huge difference in synthetic benchmarks, will this translate to gaming performance? Let's find out with a proper gaming test. All the FPS numbers in the table below were provided by the "Benchmarks for Gamers" channel on YouTube.

Note: The test was done at 1080p resolution with high/ultra and ray tracing settings. The RTX 4090 GPU was used here to stress the CPUs.

Games Intel Core i5-13400F Intel Core i5-13600KF Returnal 141 FPS 180 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 55 FPS 73 FPS Dead Space 139 FPS 172 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 98 FPS 123 FPS Spider-Man: Miles Morales 99 FPS 107 FPS Microsoft Flight Simulator 61 FPS 72 FPS Forza Horizon 5 172 FPS 199 FPS COD Warzone 146 FPS 186 FPS

The performance lead of Intel Core i5-13600KF can also be seen on the gaming side. On average, it is 22% faster in games than the Core i5-13400F. In some games like Returnal and Dead Space, the performance lead of the Intel Core i5-13600KF is significant. But in games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the performance difference between the two CPUs is less noticeable.

Price

The Intel Core i5-13400F currently costs $171.40, while the Core i5-13600KF costs $234.99. The price difference between the two CPUs is 36%, but the latter is 22% faster in gaming and 57.5% better in productivity.

Which is the best Core i5 CPU in gaming

The Intel Core i5-13600KF is clearly the best Core i5 processor out of the two. It is faster than the Core i5-13400F in every sense of way, whether gaming, general app performance, system performance, or even productivity.