  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Intel Core i7-13700 vs Core i7-12700: Which is the better gaming CPU?

Intel Core i7-13700 vs Core i7-12700: Which is the better gaming CPU?

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified May 24, 2024 15:12 GMT
Picture of Intel 12th Gen CPU
Intel 12th Gen CPU (Image via Intel)

The Intel Core i7-13700 and Core i7-12700 are Intel's 13th Gen and 12th Gen Core i7 CPUs that are quite popular in the DIY market. They are designed for budget gamers and do not support overclocking. They are already so powerful that an average gamer won't need to overclock them anyway, but which is the better gaming CPU? The 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 or the 12th Gen Core i7-12700? Let's find out!

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Intel Core i7-13700 vs Core i7-12700

The Intel Core i7-13700 is the successor to the Intel Core i7-12700, so it is naturally better. But how better is it compared to its predecessor? Is it fast enough to justify the higher price? That's exactly what we intend to find today. Let's start with the specs first.

Specs

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU (Image via Intel)
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU (Image via Intel)

The Intel Core i7-13700 is designed on the 13th Gen Raptor Lake architecture, while the Core i7-12700 is based on the 12th Gen Alder Lake architecture.

Here's the full specs list of the two CPUs:

Intel Core i7-13700Intel Core i7-12700
Cores1612
Threads2420
Max frequency5.2 GHz4.9 GHz
L3 cache30 MB25 MB
RAM supportDDR4-3200
DDR5-5600		DDR4-3200
DDR5-4800
Max RAM capacity192GB128GB
Thermal design power (TDP)65W Typical | 219W Max65W Typical | 180W Max
Manufacturing node10nm10nm
SocketLGA-1700LGA-1700

As you can see, the Intel Core i7-13700 has more cores, higher clock speeds, and even more cache compared to the Intel Core i7-12700. The DDR5 RAM speeds are much faster on the Intel Core i7-13700 CPU, and the maximum capacity of RAM you can install on this CPU is also significantly higher.

That said, both processors are designed for the same socket. So, if you have a decent motherboard with an LGA-1700 socket, you can install both processors, and they will work.

Performance benchmark

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU (Image via Intel)
Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU (Image via Intel)

While the specs disclosed a lot of information, it doesn't tell the complete story. Let's check out how the two CPUs perform in a multitude of benchmarking tools.

Intel Core i7-13700Intel Core i7-12700
Cinebench 2024 (Single-Core)118107
Cinebench 2024 (Multi-Core)13981004
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)26752497
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)1607912488
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 21071862
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 2477021568

The Intel Core i7-13700 is 9.7% faster in single-core performance compared to the Intel Core i7-12700. In multi-core benchmarks, the former is 20.4% faster than the latter. This performance difference will also be seen in the gaming side of things.

Games that favor higher clock speeds, higher cache, and more cores will benefit from the newer 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 over the older 12th Gen processor. The 13th Gen processor also has more cores, which should be able to support the games released in the near future.

Price

The Intel Core i7-13700 costs $371 as of this writing, and the Intel Core i7-12700 costs $265. There's a 40% price difference between the two CPUs, which is not worth the performance you are getting.

Which is the better gaming CPU?

The 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 is the better CPU in terms of pure performance. However, it's not worth it since you are getting approximately only 20% better performance but paying 40% more compared to the Intel Core i7-12700.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी