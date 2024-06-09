Intel Core i9-12900K vs Core i7-13700K: Which is the best gaming CPU?

The Core i9-12900K and Core i7-13700K are two of the most popular CPUs from Intel. The former is a 12th Gen processor while the latter is a 13th Gen chip, so there's a significant difference between the two CPUs' architectural differences, clock speeds, and more. They are also priced closer to one another due to the recent price cuts. So, which is the best CPU out of the two?

In this article, we will go through a detailed comparison of the Core i9-12900K and Core i7-13700K processors to determine the best CPU out of the two.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Intel Core i9-12900K vs Core i7-13700K

The Intel Core i9-12900K and Core i7-13700K are two different classes of beasts. At first glance, you may think the Core i9 is the best. After all, it's a Core i9, but you would be dead wrong if you think the i9 moniker makes it the best, and you will see why in the specs sheet.

Specs comparison

Intel 13th Gen CPU from the rear side (Image via Intel)

The Core i9-12900K is based on the Alder Lake architecture, while the Core i7-13700K is designed on the Raptor Lake. Here is the specs comparison table for the two CPUs:

Specifications Intel Core i9-12900K Intel Core i7-13700K P-cores/threads

8/16

8/16

E-cores/threads

8/8

8/8

Total cores/threads

16/24

16/24

Max frequency

5.1 GHz

5.3 GHz

L2 cache 14 MB 24 MB L3 cache

30 MB 30 MB RAM support

DDR4-3200

DDR5-4800

DDR4-3200

DDR5-5600

Max RAM capacity 128 GB 192 GB Thermal design power (TDP) 125W Typical | 241W Max 125W Typical | 253W Max Manufacturing node 10nm 10nm Socket LGA 1700 LGA 1700 Price $297 $329

As you can see, the difference between the two CPUs lies in the clock speeds, cache size, RAM speeds, and maximum RAM capacity. The RAM speeds significantly affect how fast the 13th Gen processor runs.

We did a comparison between DDR5 4800 vs 5200 vs 6000 MT/s RAM speeds, and it also features the DDR5-5600. If you read that, you will understand exactly how much of a difference the faster speeds can make.

Synthetic benchmarks

Intel Core i9-12900K (Image via Intel)

It's time to put the specs away and compare the two CPUs with popular benchmarking tools, including Cinebench, Geekbench, Blender, and more. Here's how the two CPUs compare:

Benchmarks Intel Core i9-12900K Intel Core i7-13700K Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1997 2126 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 27472 31062 Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 2560 2787 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 16244 17208 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 779 815 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 10511 11831 Blender 364 430

As you can see, the Core i7-13700k beats the Core i9-12900K in every single benchmark. A 13th Gen Core i7 processor beats the 12th Gen Core i9, which teaches a beautiful lesson that you should never buy a CPU reading the i7 or i9 moniker. That's why we believe in comparing the real-world performance of processors to get a better understanding.

On average, the Intel Core i7-13700K is around 7.3% faster in single-core benchmarks and about 10.8% faster in multi-core benchmarks compared to the Core i9-12900K CPU. This is a decent lead for the 13th Gen processor, but will this lead continue in gaming benchmarks? Let's find out.

Gaming performance benchmarks

Intel Core i7-13700K (Image via Intel)

The two CPUs will be pitted against each other in popular games, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more. All the FPS numbers were provided by the FNOS BenchMark channel on YouTube.

Note: The test was run at 1080p resolution at the highest settings with the RTX 4080 GPU.

Games Intel Core i9-12900K Intel Core i7-13700K Assassin's Creed Valhalla 179 FPS 180 FPS Resident Evil Village 349 FPS 399 FPS COD: Modern Warfare II 200 FPS 200 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 182 FPS 198 FPS Far Cry 6 155 FPS 169 FPS PUBG 400 FPS 452 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 172 FPS 169 FPS Spider-Man Remastered 192 FPS 207 FPS Shadow of the Tomb Raider 260 FPS 282 FPS

On average, the Intel Core i9-13900K delivers 7.9% more FPS than the Core i9-12900K. You can expect a similar performance boost in the Raptor Lake CPU on other games as well.

Price

The Intel Core i9-12900K currently costs $297, while the Core i7-13700K costs $329. The 13th Gen CPU costs 10.7% more but also delivers around 10.8% faster performance in productivity and 7.9% higher FPS in gaming.

Which is the best gaming CPU?

The Intel Core i7-13700K is the best gaming processor out of the two. It delivers better performance than the i9-12900K in both productivity and gaming for a slightly higher price. The higher clock speeds and faster RAM speeds of the 13th-generation processor helped it secure the win.