  Intel Core i9-12900K vs Core i7-13700K: Which is the best gaming CPU?

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Jun 09, 2024 10:54 GMT
Intel desktop PC with RGB setup
Intel desktop PC with RGB setup (Image via Resul Kaya/Unsplash)

The Core i9-12900K and Core i7-13700K are two of the most popular CPUs from Intel. The former is a 12th Gen processor while the latter is a 13th Gen chip, so there's a significant difference between the two CPUs' architectural differences, clock speeds, and more. They are also priced closer to one another due to the recent price cuts. So, which is the best CPU out of the two?

In this article, we will go through a detailed comparison of the Core i9-12900K and Core i7-13700K processors to determine the best CPU out of the two.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Intel Core i9-12900K vs Core i7-13700K

The Intel Core i9-12900K and Core i7-13700K are two different classes of beasts. At first glance, you may think the Core i9 is the best. After all, it's a Core i9, but you would be dead wrong if you think the i9 moniker makes it the best, and you will see why in the specs sheet.

Specs comparison

Intel 13th Gen CPU from the rear side
Intel 13th Gen CPU from the rear side (Image via Intel)

The Core i9-12900K is based on the Alder Lake architecture, while the Core i7-13700K is designed on the Raptor Lake. Here is the specs comparison table for the two CPUs:

SpecificationsIntel Core i9-12900KIntel Core i7-13700K
P-cores/threads
8/16
8/16
E-cores/threads
8/8
8/8
Total cores/threads
16/24
16/24
Max frequency
5.1 GHz
5.3 GHz
L2 cache14 MB24 MB
L3 cache
30 MB30 MB
RAM support
DDR4-3200
DDR5-4800
DDR4-3200
DDR5-5600
Max RAM capacity128 GB192 GB
Thermal design power (TDP)125W Typical | 241W Max125W Typical | 253W Max
Manufacturing node10nm10nm
SocketLGA 1700LGA 1700
Price$297$329

As you can see, the difference between the two CPUs lies in the clock speeds, cache size, RAM speeds, and maximum RAM capacity. The RAM speeds significantly affect how fast the 13th Gen processor runs.

We did a comparison between DDR5 4800 vs 5200 vs 6000 MT/s RAM speeds, and it also features the DDR5-5600. If you read that, you will understand exactly how much of a difference the faster speeds can make.

Synthetic benchmarks

Intel Core i9-12900K
Intel Core i9-12900K (Image via Intel)

It's time to put the specs away and compare the two CPUs with popular benchmarking tools, including Cinebench, Geekbench, Blender, and more. Here's how the two CPUs compare:

BenchmarksIntel Core i9-12900KIntel Core i7-13700K
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)19972126
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)2747231062
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)25602787
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)1624417208
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 779 815
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 10511 11831
Blender364 430

As you can see, the Core i7-13700k beats the Core i9-12900K in every single benchmark. A 13th Gen Core i7 processor beats the 12th Gen Core i9, which teaches a beautiful lesson that you should never buy a CPU reading the i7 or i9 moniker. That's why we believe in comparing the real-world performance of processors to get a better understanding.

On average, the Intel Core i7-13700K is around 7.3% faster in single-core benchmarks and about 10.8% faster in multi-core benchmarks compared to the Core i9-12900K CPU. This is a decent lead for the 13th Gen processor, but will this lead continue in gaming benchmarks? Let's find out.

Gaming performance benchmarks

Intel Core i7-13700K
Intel Core i7-13700K (Image via Intel)

The two CPUs will be pitted against each other in popular games, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more. All the FPS numbers were provided by the FNOS BenchMark channel on YouTube.

Note: The test was run at 1080p resolution at the highest settings with the RTX 4080 GPU.

GamesIntel Core i9-12900KIntel Core i7-13700K
Assassin's Creed Valhalla179 FPS180 FPS
Resident Evil Village349 FPS399 FPS
COD: Modern Warfare II200 FPS200 FPS
Cyberpunk 2077182 FPS198 FPS
Far Cry 6155 FPS169 FPS
PUBG400 FPS452 FPS
Red Dead Redemption 2172 FPS169 FPS
Spider-Man Remastered 192 FPS207 FPS
Shadow of the Tomb Raider260 FPS282 FPS

On average, the Intel Core i9-13900K delivers 7.9% more FPS than the Core i9-12900K. You can expect a similar performance boost in the Raptor Lake CPU on other games as well.

Price

The Intel Core i9-12900K currently costs $297, while the Core i7-13700K costs $329. The 13th Gen CPU costs 10.7% more but also delivers around 10.8% faster performance in productivity and 7.9% higher FPS in gaming.

Which is the best gaming CPU?

The Intel Core i7-13700K is the best gaming processor out of the two. It delivers better performance than the i9-12900K in both productivity and gaming for a slightly higher price. The higher clock speeds and faster RAM speeds of the 13th-generation processor helped it secure the win.

