Intel Core i7-13700K vs Ryzen 7 7800X3D: Which is the better gaming CPU?

The Intel Core i7-13700K and Ryzen 7 7800X3D are some fantastic gaming CPUs today. The processors feature enough computing prowess while not costing an arm and a leg. This makes them a superb option for high-end gamers who don't want to dump northwards of $2,000 on their rigs. It's no wonder that the processors rank among some of the most popular options today.

Choosing between Intel and AMD has always been difficult. However, in recent years, the gap between them has grown smaller and both chip makers now make CPUs that are very competitive in terms of what they offer. To help you arrive at a decision, we have prepared this detailed comparison.

Both the Core i7-13700K and Ryzen 7 7800X3D are powerful gaming CPUs

A brief look at the specs of the Intel Core i7 chip (Image via Amazon)

The Core i7-13700K and Ryzen 7 7800X3D are based on wildly different architectures. A specs comparison between these chips isn't quite accurate but should give you a good idea of what to expect.

Specs comparison

In terms of the underlying hardware, both the Core i7-13700K and the 7800X3D are filled to the brim with the latest innovations in CPU technology. Intel's formula is based on a hybrid architecture. It packs a total of sixteen cores, eight of them high-performance "P" rated and the rest being efficient "E" rated.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D, on the other hand, is an eight-core processor. AMD follows a hybrid chip design and packs its chips with all high-performance cores.

Both processors are quite power-hungry and will require a high-end power supply and cooler. The detailed specs comparison is as follows:



Intel Core i7-13700K AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Processor family

Raptor Lake

Zen 4

Lithography

Intel 7 (10 nm)

TSMC 5 nm

Core count

16 (8P+8E)

8

Thread count

24 16 Total cache (L2+L3)

30 MB Intel Smart Cache

104 MB

Max. turbo frequency

5.4 GHz

Up to 5 GHz

RAM support

Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s

Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s

iGPU

Intel UHD 770

Dual-core Radeon graphics Power draw

125W (253W turbo power)

120W

Price $389 $345

The Ryzen processor is a bit cheaper these days, following multiple price cuts from Team Red. This makes it a competitive alternative to the Team Blue offering.

Performance comparison

The Intel Core i7-13700K and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D are quite different from each other in performance. In terms of single-core performance, the chips are somewhat similar. Since this parameter largely affects gaming, we are expecting the processors to be quite close to each other.

That said, synthetic performance benchmarks like Cinebench R23 and Geekbench don't do justice to X3D chips given their special architecture. In real life, performance metrics might vary.

The detailed performance comparison is as follows. The data has been sourced from the benchmark aggregator website Nanoreview.



Core i7-13700K Ryzen 7 7800X3D Cinebench R23 single-core 2,087 2,127 Cinebench R23 multi-core 34,910 22,856 Geekbench 5 single-core 2,882 2,245 Geekbench 5 multi-core 20,596 16,194

The Intel chip is significantly faster in multi-core performance, which makes it better suited for CPU-heavy workloads like video editing and file compression.

Gaming performance test

Motherboards for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D have gotten quite cheap (Image via AMD)

In terms of gaming performance, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D beats the Core i7-13700K consistently when paired with capable graphics cards. The difference can feel so big that it's almost like getting a new GPU.

A detailed performance comparison of the two chips is as follows. These numbers have been sourced from the YouTube channel Testing Games, which tested the chips with an RTX 4090.

Core i7-13700K Ryzen 7 7800X3D Returnal 172 FPS 188 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 135 FPS 141 FPS The Last of Us Part I 182 FPS 190 FPS Microsoft Flight Simulator 84 FPS 108 FPS Hitman 3 219 FPS 215 FPS Forza Horizon 5 284 FPS 293 FPS Spider-Man: Miles Morales 120 FPS 135 FPS The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 81 FPS 86 FPS Star Wars: Jedi Survivor 109 FPS 114 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 82 FPS 90 FPS

This difference is the best case given the chips were tested with an RTX 4090. Weaker graphics cards, which is pretty much everything else, will end up creating lower differences because the games might get GPU-bound.

If you are building a gaming PC, we recommend getting the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. This processor is much better in video games and can give you a massive framerate gain over the Core i7-13700K. The Intel chip, however, is a better choice for those who want the best productivity performance in the sub-$400 range. The 7800X3D is quite powerful though, and you won't face major problems in demanding workloads.