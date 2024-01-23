Intel Core i7-14700K vs Core i7-13700K: Which is best for gaming in 2024?

The Intel Core i7-14700K and i7-13700K were launched as mid-premium CPUs for gaming and multi-core heavy workloads. Both chips share a similar DNA and are just a generation apart. Intel didn't change a lot of stuff going from Raptor Lake to Raptor Lake Refresh, which makes fans think twice before upgrading to the newer 14th-generation offerings.

Although the two chips look similar on paper, some subtle differences can help you choose the best for your rig. In this article, we will compare the two high-end i7 offerings from Team Blue and try to answer the best buy in 2024.

Both Intel Core i7-14700K and i7-13700K pack superb computing performance

The Intel Core 14th gen chips are a minor upgrade over the last gen. (Image via Intel)

Before looking at the performance differences between the i7-14700K and the 13700K, let's review their on-paper specs and figure out how the newer Raptor Lake Refresh chip differs.

Specs comparison

The 14700K and 13700K share more in common than any two chips from subsequent generations released in the past few years. The revised Raptor Lake Refresh architecture simply relies on a refined version of what powers the 13th-generation lineup. Both chips are based on the same 10 nm Intel 7 lithography and utilize the LGA 1700 socket.

However, with the newer variant, Intel has bumped up the core count. While the 13700K had a total of 16 cores, half of which were high-performance 'P' rated and the remaining efficient 'E' for lower power draw and operating clock speeds, the newer alternative bundles 20 cores. The chip adds four E cores. Although this doesn't affect the single-core performance, it boosts the multi-core metrics.

Besides, the newer processors rely on higher clock speeds to deliver much of the gains. The 14700K is also armed with an extra 3 MB of Intel Smart Cache, a 10% upgrade over the older 13th-generation variant.

The detailed specs comparison of the two chips is as follows:

Intel Core i7-14700K Intel Core i7-13700K Processor family Raptor Lake Refresh Raptor Lake Lithography Intel 7 (10 nm) Intel 7 (10 nm) Core count 20 (8P+12E) 16 (8P+8E) Thread count 28 24 Total cache (L2+L3) 33 MB Intel Smart Cache 30 MB Intel Smart Cache Max. turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 5.4 GHz RAM support Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s iGPU Intel UHD 770 Intel UHD 770 Power draw 125W (253W turbo power) 125W (253W turbo power) Price $400 $389

Although the chips are rated at 125W on paper, both are notorious in terms of power usage. They can easily boost past 230W and go to 250W when fully stressed. You need to invest in a quality motherboard and power supply with either processor.

Besides, the price difference between the processors has fallen over the past few months. Today, you can buy the newer 14700K for $400 from leading retail stores, while the 13700K sells for $389. Intel has also launched a budget Core i7-14700 with lower power requirements.

Performance comparison

An overview of the i7-14700K CPU. (Image via Amazon)

The i7-14700K and i7-13700K are pretty close to each other in terms of single-core performance. Intel didn't reinvent the wheel with the new architecture, and that's fine, given that both processors can constantly hit over 2,000 points in the Cinebench R23 benchmark.

You won't gain or lose anything by opting for either chip in terms of video game performance, given how close the two CPUs are in terms of performance. Below is a list of benchmark data sourced from the aggregator website Nanoreview.

Intel Core i7-14700K Intel Core i7-13700K Cinebench R23 single-core 2,087 2,092 Cinebench R23 multi-core 34,910 30,630 Geekbench 5 single-core 2,882 2,940 Geekbench 5 multi-core 20,596 18,714

The newer processor is considerably more powerful in terms of multi-core performance. This is because of the four extra E cores the i7-14700K ships with. Thus, if you are building a workstation, the newer chip is the better buy today. It will give you an edge in workloads like video editing, rendering, graphics design, and others.

The two processors are fairly close to each other in terms of pricing. For the most part, you can consider opting for the newer chip by paying $11 more just to get access to all the latest refinements and improvements. This will also help slightly future-proof your rig.