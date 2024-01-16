Intel Core i7-14700K vs Ryzen 7 7800X3D: Which is better for gaming in 2024?

The Intel Core i7-14700K and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D are high-end chips designed for enthusiast-grade gaming setups and workstation PCs. Both chips target the $400 price point and are equipped with the latest tech in CPU hardware, making them some of the fastest options in the market. The 7800X3D, for instance, is powered by the advanced 3D V-cache technology from AMD.

Choosing between the 14700K and the 7800X3D can be hard, given they share so much in common. While the AMD chip has been specifically tuned for gamers and has some cutting-edge cache powering it, the Intel processor is no joke, with a massive 20 cores powering it.

This article takes a look at the differences between the two chips. We will go over their specs, performance, and value proposition to try to answer which is the better option.

The Intel Core i7-14700K and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D are some of the fastest chips in the market

Before moving on to the performance differences between Intel Core i7-14700K and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, let's check the on-paper specs of the two chips. Do note they are based on completely different architectures, and an apples-to-apples comparison isn't possible.

Specs comparison

A look at the specs of the Intel Core i7-14700K (Image via Amazon)

The i7-14700K and Ryzen 7 7800X3D are both high-end chips with decked-out specs sheets. The Intel processor bundles a total of 20 cores and 28 threads. Eight of these cores are high-performance 'P' rated, and the rest are efficient 'E' cores.

The 7800X3D, on the other hand, bundles eight cores and 16 threads. All of these are high-performance, unlike Intel's offering.

The biggest pro of the 7800X3D is its exceptionally large cache. 3D stacking technology allows the chip to have over 104 MB of total cache, which helps it perform much better in video games.

The detailed specs list of the two chips is as follows:

Intel Core i7-14700K AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Processor family Raptor Lake Refresh Ryzen 7000 Lithography Intel 7 (10 nm) Zen 4 (5 nm) Core count 20 (8P+12E) 8 Thread count 28 16 Total cache (L2+L3) 33 MB Intel Smart Cache 104 MB Max. turbo frequency 5.6 GHz up to 5.0 GHz RAM support Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s iGPU Intel UHD 770 RDNA 3-based 2-core iGPU Power draw 125W (253W turbo power) 105W

Although the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is rated at 105W, which makes it slightly more efficient than the 14700K, both processors are notorious in terms of power draw. Under full load, either chip can go past the 200W barrier.

Performance comparison

Packaging of the Core i7-14700K (Image via Intel)

Both the 14700K and the 7800X3D are some of the fastest chips in the market, but given their on-paper specs, they differ in terms of performance. The Intel chip has a massive lead in multi-core-heavy workloads like video editing, 3D modeling, rendering, and others.

Below is a comparison of the two chips in some synthetic benchmarks:

Intel Core i7-14700K AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Cinebench R23 single-core 2,065 1,775 Cinebench R23 multi-core 34,668 18,056 Geekbench 5 single-core 2,882 2,775 Geekbench 5 multi-core 20,596 15,655

As evident, the Intel chip is much faster than the Ryzen 7 7800X3D in both single-core and multi-core tests. However, these synthetic tests cannot fully measure the computing prowess of 3D V-cache chips, which results in slightly inaccurate numbers.

In video games, the 7800X3D takes a slight lead over the 14700K when paired with a video card like the 7900 XTX or the RTX 4080 (as we mentioned in our AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D review). Thus, if you are building a top-notch gaming rig, opt for the AMD chip.

However, if you are building a system that would double up as a workstation, the Intel Core i7-14700K is your best friend. Its 20 cores give it a massive advantage in the latest titles.

