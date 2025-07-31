Intel Core Ultra 5 225 vs Core Ultra 5 235: Which is the best budget gaming CPU?

The Intel Core Ultra 5 225 and Core Ultra 5 235 bring the latest Arrow Lake-S architecture to mainstream gaming builds. These chips pack enough computational muscle to drive high-end GPUs like the AMD RX 9070 XT and the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti without breaking a sweat. With Intel's aggressive pricing strategy for its new Arrow Lake lineup, both processors are positioned as compelling alternatives for budget-conscious builders.
But which Arrow Lake chip should you pick for your next gaming rig? While their underlying architecture is the same, they have key differences that could sway your decision. Let's break down both processors and see which one delivers better bang for your buck.
The Intel Core Ultra 5 225 and Core Ultra 5 235 are budget gaming chips designed for entry-level systems
The Intel Core Ultra 5 225 and Core Ultra 5 235 share the same DNA, but there are fundamental differences in their core counts and operating speeds. Given that the architecture is the same, looking at the specs sheet can tell us what to expect.
Specs comparison
The Core Ultra 5 225 is Intel's entry-level model for the Arrow Lake-based LGA1851 ecosystem. It packs a 6P+4E core configuration that totals 10 cores and 10 threads. The chip clocks up to 4.9 GHz, and Efficient-cores (E-cores) reach 4.4 GHz, delivering solid single-threaded performance for gaming workloads.
The Core Ultra 5 235, meanwhile, steps things up significantly. Team Blue has equipped this chip with eight Efficient-cores alongside six Performance-cores, bumping the total to 14 cores and 14 threads.
Intel has packed 42 MB of total cache into the 225, split between 22 MB L2 and 20 MB L3. Meanwhile, the 235 bundles 50 MB of total cache(26 MB L2 + 24 MB L3).
Here's a look a the specs of the two processors, side-by-side:
Both processors carry similar MSRPs, with the 235 priced at a $11 premium. Currently, prices are hovering around $220-230 for the 225 and $235-245 for the 235.
Performance comparison
Gaming performance is where these chips need to prove their worth. Here's how the FPS achieved by either CPU differs. We sourced this data from the YouTube channel GECID Benchmarks. The chips were tested with the RTX 4090, which limits any possibilities for GPU bottlenecks.
While the Core Ultra 5 225 manages to edge ahead in Assassin's Creed: Shadows by a slim 2 FPS margin, the 235 largely happens to be the faster processor. The difference is noticeable in competitive esports games (like Counter-Strike 2), which generally tend to be more CPU-heavy.
However, the gap between the chips is slim, translating to just an 8.8% advantage for the 235. With the exception of Total War Saga: Troy and Counter-Strike 2, we're looking at <10 FPS gaps. In other words, unless you're into simulation or competitive titles, the difference between the 225 and the 235 won't be noticeable.
Final thoughts
We recommend the Core Ultra 5 235 over the 225, as it's a well-rounded chip that packs enough headroom for multitasking and professional workloads, while being just $11 costlier. The difference will be more noticeable if you're on a high-end GPU, as the 235's extra computing potential can help squeeze out more frames.