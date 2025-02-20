iPhone 16e brings back the notch with Apple Intelligence, iOS 18 and other new features for a lower price

  • home icon
By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Feb 20, 2025 11:46 GMT
The Apple iPhone 16e comes with a breath of fresh air and a more contemporary design (Image via Apple)
The Apple iPhone 16e comes as a breath of fresh air with a more contemporary design (Image via Apple)

The iPhone 16e is now official. With the latest iteration of the affordable lineup, Apple has made the device more contemporary while significantly overhauling the hardware. This makes it a solid alternative to Android offerings like the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the OnePlus 13R. You also get a similar design language as mainstream iPhones with one visibly different change — the notch is back.

The latest iPhone is targeting a $599 price point, consistent with other competing Android phones with a similar feature set. The departure from the home button-based SE devices and the latest A18 chipset play a huge role in making the phone a mid-range powerhouse. That being said, the single camera module and the notch distinguish the device from Apple's other flagship offerings.

iPhone 16e specs: The notch returns along with Apple Intelligence

The iPhone 16e is powered by the same A18 chip as the costlier variants (Image via Apple)
The iPhone 16e is powered by the same A18 chip as the costlier variants (Image via Apple)

At the core of the latest iPhone 16e is the Apple A18 chipset, an upgrade from the A15 Bionic on the SE3. Based on the 3nm process, this is the latest smartphone SoC from the Cupertino-based tech giant. The chipset powers the 16 and 16 Plus devices as well, pairing competitive multitasking and gaming capabilities.

also-read-trending Trending

However, given the 16e's cheaper price tag, Apple has opted for a 4-core graphics chip instead of the usual 5-core setup found in the mainstream design. The 6-core CPU remains intact.

The camera setup has also been downgraded to fit the lower price. You get a single 48 MP setup with up to 4K 60 FPS capabilities. The ultrawide sensor is absent but Apple claims to compensate with the high-res sensor's digital zoom capabilities. The feature, dubbed the "Fusion camera," is being advertised as "All you need. For all you shoot."

The selfie camera remains the same 12 MP with 4K 60 FPS recording. With Apple's advanced image processing and color science, this should suffice for the majority of users.

The charging setup has been upgraded from the SE3 as well. You now get 7.5W wireless Qi charging, a feature that brings the 16e to the league of modern flagships. The older device's wired-only limitation was a major complaint. Battery life has also been significantly improved, with Apple claiming up to 26 hours of video playback.

The detailed specs of the phone are as follows:

CategoryDetails
NetworkGSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
Launch DateFebruary 19, 2025
Release DateExpected February 28, 2025
Dimensions146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm
Weight167 g
BuildGlass front & back, aluminum frame
Water ResistanceIP68 (6m for 30 min)
Display6.1" Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10
Resolution1170 x 2532 pixels (~457 ppi)
ChipsetApple A18 (3 nm)
CPUHexa-core (2x4.04 GHz + 4x2.20 GHz)
GPUApple GPU (4-core)
RAM8GB
Storage128GB / 256GB / 512GB (NVMe)
Main Camera48 MP, f/1.6, OIS
Selfie Camera12 MP, f/1.9 + SL 3D
Video4K@60fps (Main & Selfie), 1080p@240fps
BatteryLi-Ion, 50% charge in 30 min (wired), 7.5W Qi wireless
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
Price$599, €700
What's new in iOS 18 on iPhone 16e

The latest 16e will ship with the latest iOS 18 features on day one. Here is a list of the new features that will be instantly available on the device:

  1. Full Home Screen and Lock customization features.
  2. Tighter security with Face ID for Photos.
  3. An enhanced Control Centre and Controls gallery with effortless switching between groups to help you get more done without opening the Home Screen.
  4. Improved Messages and Photo app.
  5. The full suite of Apple Intelligence with AI summaries, Genmoji, and visual intelligence, which is now set to launch in early April.
  6. New Siri with updated AI-based capabilities like better natural language understanding, richer conversations, and more.
With a $599 price tag, who should buy the iPhone 16e?

The Apple iPhone 16e is available in two colorways (Image via Apple)
The Apple iPhone 16e is available in two colorways (Image via Apple)

Owing to all the latest features, the iPhone 16e has gotten costlier. The device will now cost you $599 for the 128 GB storage variant. 256 GB storage will cost you $699, while the topped-out 512 GB option is priced at $899. If you're looking for a device that will last you at least three to four years, we don't recommend the 128 GB version, which makes the device $200 costlier than the older variant, which was introduced at $429.

While the 16e has closed the gap between the cheaper offerings and the mainstream, the price increase also makes it less accessible to the audience who don't want to spend a hefty amount on their next smartphone.

For now, it only makes sense for users buying a mid-premium device. However, the new offering suggests that Apple could still introduce a more affordable $400 SE model in the future, though that remains speculation at this point.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
