iPhone 16e specs, camera, and display explored

Apple has launched the new iPhone 16e with exciting features and specs at a lower price tag to attract more budget-conscious users. It replaced the existing iPhone SE series and became its spiritual successor. However, unlike the iPhone SE, the new iPhone 16e has a modern design and bezel-less screen like other phones in the iPhone 16 series.

This article explains everything you must know about the new iPhone 16e.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect only the writer's opinion.

Apple has launched an all-new iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e specs (Image via Apple)

The iPhone 16e features the iPhone 14's design but with modern touches like an Action button, USB-C port, and a single camera on the back. It also has powerful internals and supports Apple Intelligence, among other things.

Here's everything you must know about the new iPhone 16e:

Specs

Specifications Details Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with 60Hz refresh rate Chipset Apple A18 Operating system iOS 18.4 Memory & storage 8GB and 128/256/512 GB storage Camera setup 48MP rear camera with 12MP selfie camera Battery and charging The battery will last through 26 hours of video playback.

Supports wired fast charging and 7.5W wireless fast charging

Display

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, which is the typical screen size of other Apple smartphones, like the iPhone 14, 15, or 16. Like all modern iPhones, the display bezels are extremely narrow, making it look quite attractive. It also features a similar color tone and reproduction as iPhones are known to have. The only caveat is its 60Hz refresh rate.

Performance

Apple iPhone 16e's in-house modem (Image via Apple)

The iPhone 16e is powered by the Apple A18 chipset, which is the same processor that powers the more expensive iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. Therefore, you will enjoy a similar performance with the iPhone 16e as other phones in the same lineup.

The Apple A18 is one of the fastest chipsets in the market and can play even the most demanding gamesm like Resident Evil 2, Death Stranding, GRID Legends, and more.

Camera

Apple iPhone 16e camera (Image via Apple)

The iPhone 16e features a single camera on the back, which is a stark contrast to other phones in the iPhone 16 series. However, as mentioned earlier, it is a spiritual successor to the iPhone SE, which also features a single camera.

The rear camera has the same 48MP primary camera as the other Apple phones. Therefore, the new iPhone will deliver a similar image quality. The selfie camera also remains the same as other iPhone 16 models.

Battery and charging

Apple hasn't revealed the official battery capacity of the iPhone 16e but mentioned it can last up to 26 hours of video playback loop on a single charge, which is quite impressive. The iPhone 16e supports wired (USB-C) and wireless charging via MagSafe.

Features

The iPhone 16e supports many of the same Apple Intelligence features found in more expensive iPhone 16 models. Therefore, it will have all the popular features, such as Genmoji, notification summary, Photos cleanup, and more.

Pricing and availability

Apple iPhone 16e's pricing and availability (Image via Apple)

The iPhone 16e will start at $599 in the US, which makes it the cheapest phone in the iPhone 16 series. However, it is considerably more expensive than the models in the iPhone SE series, which it replaces. For context, the iPhone SE was the cheapest Apple smartphone at a $439 price tag.

