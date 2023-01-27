Is the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D worth buying in 2023?

Launched back in 2022 as the company's very first 3D V-caching-enabled chip, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is based on the Ryzen 7 5800X, but features a lot more cache.

Although the processor was initially launched for $449, interested gamers can find it available for as low as $336 today. As a result, some might be considering this CPU for their high-performance gaming system.

Before making a final decision, users should consider a few important aspects, including platform support, memory, similar offerings from competing brands, and more. This article will analyze whether buying the 5800X3D makes any sense in 2023.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D still stacks up as one of the best processors for gaming

Essentially, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a mid-tier processor that was launched primarily to test out the company's 3D V-caching technology and whether the market could benefit from it. Interestingly, it was the only chip in the Zen 3 line-up to feature the enhanced cache tech.

Specifications

Considering that it's an updated version of the Ryzen 7 5800X, it's based on the same platform as its predecessor and supports DDR4 memory. Under its hood, this CPU packs eight cores and 16 threads, with a TDP of 105W.

The detailed specs of this processor are listed below.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU socket AM4 Core count 8 Thread count 16 Cache (L2+L3) 100MB Default TDP 105W System memory support DDR4-3200 Overclocking support No Price $336

Unfortunately, the biggest drawback of the 5800X3D is that it doesn't come with overclocking support. Although the AMD Ryzen line-up universally supports this feature, Team Red made an official statement, revealing that the chip has been locked to ensure stability and to prevent major damage to the sensitive 3D V-cache.

Performance differences

On paper, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D doesn't look like a very powerful processor and is generally considered to be a mid-range option for high-performance gaming PCs. Based on its synthetic benchmark results, that claim is further solidified.

Interestingly, the processor is slower than the Ryzen 7 5800X and is far behind the high-end Core i9 12900K and 13900K chips. This trend can be seen in both the Cinebench R23 and Geekbench 5 software as well.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Intel Core i9 12900K Intel Core i9 13900K Cinebench R23 (single-core) 1,600 1,431 1,597 1,967 2,249 Cinebench R23 (multi-core) 15,173 14,736 25,598 26,829 38,726 Geekbench 5 (single-core) 1,667 1,576 1,682 1,986 2,216 Geekbench 5 (multi-core) 10,291 10,689 16,442 17,300 25,225

All of this is entirely flipped when it comes to video game performance, where the Ryzen 7 5800X3D takes a solid lead and can even beat some of the best chips currently available in the market.

In the video game benchmarks listed below, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D stacks up pretty well in comparison to the new Ryzen 7000 and Intel Core CPUs. While playing certain titles such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, the 5800X3D beats the high-end Ryzen 9 7900X, the Core i9 12900K, and the 13900K as well.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D Ryzen 5 7600X Ryzen 7 7700X Ryzen 9 7900X Core i7 12700K Core i9 12900K Core i7 13700K Core i9 13900K Cyberpunk 2077 196 198.2 198 194.9 188.4 192.5 221.7 229.2 Far Cry 6 167 149.2 154.1 160.9 140 149.1 173.9 184.2 Microsoft Flight Simulator 160.4 108.6 119.1 121.6 98.4 106.3 121.5 133.6 Watch Dogs Legion 159 136 145.4 145 143.2 145.2 170.5 172.7

However, these massive gains over the newer processors don't transfer over to productivity performance. While the 5800X3D's performance isn't too bad when it comes to creative and 3D software, it's nowhere close to that of the current-gen high-end chips.

As a result, creative professionals shouldn't opt for this CPU solely based on the performance marks that it achieves in video games. For a few dollars more, the newer Ryzen 7 7700X offers a much better performance.

It should be noted that gamers who want to use their system as a workstation can certainly get this chip, as it's a great option for either workload.

Conclusion

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a solid CPU for gaming and creative purposes. When compared to the latest high-end Ryzen and Core processors, it still holds up quite well, making it a budget-friendly option for gamers.

