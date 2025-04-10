Is Discord down today? (April 10, 2025)

Discord is currently down, and users worldwide are experiencing major service disruptions. Many have reported connection issues, broken voice channels, and messages failing to send. The disruption began around 12:39 pm PST on April 10, 2025, and has quickly impacted both desktop and mobile users.
How widespread was the Discord outage on April 10, 2025?
Earlier today, Discord suffered a global outage that impacted thousands of users. Outage-tracking websites like DownDetector recorded a substantial spike in the reported problem. The highest number of reports recorded so far was 88,559 on DownDetector at 1:09 pm PST.
Soon after the usage was known worldwide, many took to social media platforms like X to express their frustrations. Despite the global outage, Discord has yet to release an official statement addressing the issue. Moreover, there were no reports about any maintenance break from the instant messaging and VoIP social platform.
Users who are worried about the situation and require updates should keep an eye on platforms like DownDetector. These platforms provide real-time information about any server outage on a local and global level. Otherwise, the users can revisit this report, as we will keep updating on this situation.
How long do Discord outages usually last?
There is no correct information available right now on how long this outage will last. However, issues like these can range from a few minutes to hours or days. For those unaware, a similar problem involved PSN, which was almost down for 21 hours.