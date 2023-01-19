Is the Intel Arc A770 16 GB worth buying in 2023?

The Intel Arc A770 16 GB is the highest-end offering from Team Blue. The card was launched to compete with the RTX 3060 series. It is cheaper than the Nvidia equivalent and performs almost as well as the 12 GB video card.

In multiple games, namely some of the best-optimized DirectX 12 titles, the A770 pulls ahead of Nvidia's offering. However, there are some caveats to the card. Team Blue is actively working on fixing them, and the card is already a better performer than it was at launch.

Thus, many gamers are considering buying the Intel GPU over other offerings in the market. However, users should consider a few more factors before buying the card. Let's check whether the Arc A770 is worth gamers' money.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Gamers who want to try something new can check out the Intel Arc A770 16GB

The Intel Arc A770 is a mid-range performance-focused graphics card from Team Blue. The card is based on the DG2-512 graphics processor. It comes with 4,096 cores, 256 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 128 Render Output Units (ROPs), and 32 RT cores.

The product is available in two memory-size variants. These include the cheaper 8 GB version and the more expensive 16 GB variant. The card comes with GDDR6 memory and has a bandwidth of 512 GB/s.

Thus, the Arc A770 packs some competitive specs for a mid-range performance segment GPU. However, the specs do not translate well to video games because it is a first-gen product.

Thus, its software optimization is nowhere close to that of Nvidia and AMD, which have decades of experience in video card production.

However, the Intel card is slightly cheaper than its Nvidia equivalent, which makes up for the slight performance difference. However, gamers should also consider the difference in ray tracing performance and the upscaling technology used by either GPU.

Intel GPUs have some weak points

Performance-segment GPUs like the Arc A770 and the RTX 3060 require upscaling technologies to deliver the best performance in some demanding titles like Watch Dogs: Legion and Cyberpunk 2077. Thus, they must perform exceptionally well in this aspect.

As seen in multiple benchmarks, Nvidia's DLSS is arguably the best upscaling technology available right now. It is much better than AMD's FSR and Intel's XeSS.

DLSS 2 is supported in a wide range of video games and offers massive performance boosts, sometimes adding almost 50 to 60% more to the framerate the card can push out at native resolution.

The tradeoffs are not entirely Intel's fault

However, one cannot blame Intel entirely for the areas where the Arc A770 falls apart. The GPU is a first-gen product. Over time, as the software gets optimized and developers code their titles to utilize the maximum of the underlying silicon, performance metrics will improve.

The same happened when ATI and Nvidia initially entered the market, but it has been almost three decades since.

Conclusion

According to popular opinion, it's not great to be an early adopter. However, Intel has surprisingly nailed multiple aspects. In several video games, the Arc A770 beats the RTX 3060 while costing less than the Nvidia card.

Thus, gamers who want to try something new can opt for the flagship Intel card.

Poll : 0 votes