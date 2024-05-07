Is the M4 iPad Pro worth the price?

Apple has just launched its new M4 iPad Pro at its May 7 "Let Loose" event. With this, the tech giant has unveiled its new iPad lineup for 2024, and there are some significant upgrades over last year. It replaces the 2022 iPad Pro and brings better performance with the new M4 chip, improved design, and an incredible new OLED display.

Undoubtedly, the new iPad Pro is worth the upgrade with its advanced performance, and overall features. In this article, we'll look into the new M4 iPad Pro and discuss its improvements over the previous generation Pro model.

Is the new M4 iPad Pro a good upgrade?

Multiple new features in the new Pro models (Image via Apple)

The new iPad Pro brings very advanced features to the table, featuring the new M4 chip with a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. The CPU is up to 50% faster than the previous generation M2 iPad Pro. Its neural engine can perform up to 38 trillion operations per second, making the new Pro model the most advanced iPad ever made.

The new Pro model comes in two sizes, 11-inch and 13-inch. For the first time ever, the iPad Pro is receiving an OLED display, featuring two OLED panels. Both variants will be getting the tandem OLED displays, called Ultra Retina XDR, with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. It also features new and upgraded cameras, with the rear camera capable of capturing 4K video.

The new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro have also been announced, and Apple says these peripherals will make using the new iPad Pro feel like a Macbook. All these features show a significant jump over the M2 iPad Pro models, making the new ones a worthy upgrade. Regardless of whether you're an artist, a creator, or a gamer, the new iPad Pro delivers and would be a great buy.

What are the specifications of the M4 iPad Pro?

The new M4 iPad Pro features significant upgrades over previous Pro model (Image via Apple)

The new iPad Pro unveiled at the May 7 "Let Loose" event brings many new features to the table. This includes a new display, a thinner design, and a much more powerful chipset. Check out the specifications of the latest M4 iPad Pro:

Features M4 iPad Pro Display 11”, 13”, OLED, Ultra Retina XDR Chip Apple M4 chip Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Camera Front- 12MP (primary), 10MP (Ultra-wide) Back- 12MP (Ultra-wide) Weight 11” - 444 grams 13” - 579 grams Price 11” Pro - $999 12” Pro - $1299

Is the new iPad Pro worth the price?

The new M4 iPad Pro comes in two size variants, an 11-inch and a 13-inch model. The 11-inch Pro starts at $999 and the 13-inch Pro starts at $1299, a small hike over its older generation model.

Considering the new M4 chip, an improved camera, and the stunning new OLED display, we feel the new Pro models are worth the price and definitely worth upgrading to.

Follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech for more news and updates.