Is the Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 Ti worth buying in 2023?

Graphics cards have become necessary for modern-day computing, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti has been around for quite some time. But with technology advancing exponentially, one might wonder whether it is still worth buying in 2023.

Considering the various GPU options, choosing the right product can be challenging. In this article, we will explore the specifications of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and determine if it is still worth buying in 2023.

Is Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 Ti still a good option in 2023?

Specifications

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti was launched in 2016 and had 768 CUDA cores, a base clock speed of 1290 MHz, and 4GB of GDDR5 memory. It is a relatively low power consumption graphics card with a TDP of 75 watts.

Regarding gaming performance, it can run most modern games at 1080p resolution with medium to high graphics settings. However, it may struggle with demanding games requiring a higher-end graphics card.

Regarding benchmark scores, it has a score of around 6,000 in 3DMark Time Spy, which is lower than more modern graphics cards, such as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, which has a score of around 16,000.

Features

Budget-friendly

The GTX 1050 Ti is an affordable graphics card that can still provide decent performance for gaming and other graphics-intensive tasks.

Low power consumption

With a TDP of only 75W, it doesn't require a lot of power to operate, making it an excellent option for systems with limited power supplies.

Compact size

It is a relatively small graphics card, making it easy to install in small form factor PCs or HTPC (home theatre PC) builds.

DirectX 12 and OpenGL 4.5 support

It supports the latest graphics APIs, ensuring compatibility with the latest games and software.

4GB GDDR5 memory

While it may not be as much as some newer and more expensive graphics cards, the 4GB of GDDR5 memory on the it can still perform well in many games and applications.

Pros & Cons of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Pros

Affordable: It is a budget graphics card that offers good performance for its price. Low power consumption: The low TDP of 75 watts makes it an excellent choice for budget builds that require less power. Capable of running most modern games: It can run most modern games at 1080p resolution with medium to high graphics settings. Small form factor: Many GTX 1050 Ti models come in a compact form factor, making them an excellent choice for smaller builds.

Cons

Limited VRAM: The 4GB VRAM can be limiting in some games, especially at higher resolutions. Older technology: It was released in 2016 and is based on older technology compared to more modern graphics cards. May struggle with more demanding games: The graphics card may struggle with more demanding games that require a higher-end graphics card. Not future-proof: As newer games become more demanding, it may be unable to keep up with future gaming requirements.

Conclusion

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti is still a capable graphics card in 2023, especially if you are on a tight budget. It can run most modern games at 1080p resolution with decent graphics settings, and its low power consumption makes it an excellent choice for budget builds.

However, if you have a higher budget and want a graphics card that can handle more demanding games and tasks, you may want to consider a more modern graphics card. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT offer significantly better performance and are better suited for gamers and professionals who demand the best.

As always, it is important to research and choose the graphics card that best suits your needs and budget. Ultimately, whether the GTX 1050 Ti is worth buying in 2023 depends on your requirements, preferences, and budget.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

