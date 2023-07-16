Is Twitter down today (July 16)? How to check servers, possible fixes, and more

Twitter is down again, making it the second widespread issue this month. Although the first report on July 1 was about users hitting their daily limits (which was 600 for unverified accounts and 6,000 for verified ones back then), today's situation seems to stem from server issues on the microblogging website's part.

The issue has impacted thousands of users. According to Down Detector, the common server monitoring website, 2,359 people have reported that the website isn't working for them in the last hour, with over 2,000 more in this hour. Thus, the issue is impacting a huge chunk of users trying to view some tweets.

The issue is impacting users on both the Android and iOS app and the web app. It is locking users out of the account with an error message "Cannot retrieve tweets. Please try again later." The issue is seemingly impacting users worldwide, and we are yet to hear an official acknowledgment.

How to check whether Twitter is working?

Twitter outage reports in the past 24 hours (Image via Down Detector)

There is an official way to check whether Twitter servers are up and running. Head over to the Twitter API website that lists the operational status of every service the platform offers. According to it, everything is operational. However, that is not the case right now.

Third-party apps like Down Detector also offer an accurate way of determining whether Twitter is working. The app operates depending on user reports and it has shown a massive spike in the last couple of hours.

How to fix Twitter server outages?

There isn't a lot you can do if the social media platform is facing a server outage. It is mostly an issue on the app's half, which is beyond users' control. However, the following fixes are worth a shot:

Fix 1. Restart the app or switch to a different browser on your PC. Alternatively, check your Firewall settings to verify it isn't your device that's blocking the microblogging website from loading.

Fix 2. Switch to a different network. If you are on WiFi, try switching to mobile data. Often, Twitter outages may be caused due to an ISP block or issue. This can be fixed by simply switching to a different internet service, which, in this case, will be your cellular connection.

Fix 3. Wait it out. If the social media platform is having an outage or issue, there's nothing you can do other than wait for Elon Musk's staff to fix it. This seems to be the case with today's (July 16) server outage. Thus, if the platform isn't working for you, wait it for it come back online. Try using Threads in the meanwhile, if you wish.