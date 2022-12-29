Is Twitter down today (December 29)? How to check server and more explored

Popular social media platform Twitter was reportedly down for hours today due to a server outage. Users struggled to stay logged in to the microblogging site. Many also reported facing a vague error message saying, "Something went wrong, but don't fret - it's not your fault. Let's try again."

According to sources and user reports, the situation was at its worst at 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET/6:00 am IST. The problem started subsiding soon after, but many users continue to report issues with login even now.

Wondering how to check the server status for Twitter? This article details how you can check whether the social media platform is down in your region. It also features a few workarounds you can try to get it back to work.

Everything you need to know about Twitter server breakdown and how to tackle it

#TwitterDown Yes, Twitter error, I know it's not my fault. In fact, I even know whose fault it is!

This is the second time Twitter has run into a global server outage in December 2022. While outages are a common problem for crowded social media servers, users aren't usually forgiving about the same.

Having said that, officials usually solve such server hiccups in a few hours. As of 11:30 pm ET, the platform seems to be back up, as several users report being able to read tweets and stay logged in.

How to check Twitter's server status

Twitter doesn't feature an official server status website for users to check. The popular outage detection service, Downdetector, is the best way to check whether the platform is down.

You can check for user reports regarding an outage via a graph, which shows how the issue has increased or decreased over time. You can also read the user comments for more insights.

Are servers back up? Here's how you can get rid of the error message

As mentioned earlier, the server outage has reportedly started clearing out for users across the world. However, many users are still facing issues, as per reports on Downdetector.

If you are currently unable to access the microblog, try the following workarounds:

Close and re-open the app. If you are unable to see tweets, sign out and log in to the app again. Try clearing the app cache. On Android, you can do so from the app storage settings. However, iOS devices will require you to uninstall and reinstall the app. Make sure you are connected to a steady internet connection.

Given the magnitude, it could take a few more hours for the platform to completely solve the worldwide outage. If the aforementioned workarounds don't work for you, try using the application after some time.

