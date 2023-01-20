Released in 2018, the Core i7-9700K is Intel's flagship processor. It is overclockable and has a great per-core performance. However, Team Blue and Team Red present compelling arguments for consumers to invest in newer processors.

When it comes to building a new computer or upgrading an existing one, the CPU choice will make or break your system's performance. Consequently, one's budget is a huge differentiator while building systems, and the i7-9700K could be the solution for some people.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Intel's ninth-generation i7 processors are still a worthy pick for most people in 2023

The i7-9700K is based on Intel's Coffee Lake architecture. It has eight cores and eight threads, which ensures it can handle multi-tasking, even while running the latest software.

The i7-9700K also has 12MB of Smart Cache and supports DDR4 memory, which is helpful for its longevity and future-proofing capabilities. It has a base clock speed of 3.6GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.9GHz, which is sufficient for tasks like video editing and 3D rendering.

The i7-9700K has enough power to handle large files and complex projects while also being suitable for running the latest games in medium to high settings. This is all thanks to its high clock speeds, which lower the chances of stuttering and lag.

However, consumers should keep in mind that the i7-9700K is not the most cost-effective processor available on the market today.

Intel has released 13th-gen processors with more cores and better performance-per-core. An example is the Intel Core i9-13900K, which has 24 cores and 32 threads, as well as boost clock speeds of up to 5.8GHz. AMD is also set to launch its latest Ryzen 7000 series, although the prices are yet to be revealed.

If users can find the i7-9700K at less than its launch price of $450, a purchase can be justified. The value of this processor today is less than $250, as Intel and AMD are selling their latest CPUs at a cost closer to its launch price in 2018. For example, the retail price of the i7-13700K is $409, which will avail users of the best performance and future-proof their build.

So, is the i7-9700K worth buying in 2023? It depends on your needs and budget. If you're looking for a powerful processor for gaming, video editing, or other demanding tasks and you're on a budget, the i7-9700K is a decent choice. This is especially true if users can find it for much less than its retail price, which would justify not buying a newer processor to save costs.

In summary, the i7-9700K is still a good choice for the most demanding tasks and gaming. However, if you're looking for the latest technology and more cores and threads, you may want to consider newer processors such as the Intel Core i9-13900K or wait for the launch of the AMD Ryzen 7000 series.

Ultimately, you should weigh the cost and potential benefits of the i7-9700K against the alternatives available in 2023.

