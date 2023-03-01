Keybox Arcade controller PS4 edition review - A portable and affordable button-based fighting game controller

The Keybox Arcade PS4 version review has been a long time coming now. I tried to get footage of using the controller, but there were several setbacks, so I just gave up on that idea.

I've been using the Keybox Arcade controller for about a month now, thanks to the KeyboxArcade Etsy store that provided me with one. They are like the Hit Box in that they have keys for the joystick and the buttons you use in fighting games.

I adored the Hit Box, and it felt like it improved my gameplay. Relying on button presses instead of stick motions felt more precise. This Keybox Arcade controller feels similarly precise, and it's so small I can fit it in my pocket.

The Keybox Arcade offers something new for arcade stick fans - portability

The Keybox Arcade is a mini controller primarily used for fighting games. It can be used in other games, like 2D platformers (Dead Cells, etc), but that requires a bit of fiddling with inputs on the game's settings. I've been playing fighting games for many years, and while I'm a player of no exceptional skill, I love my 2D fighters and anime fighters.

I mostly used arcade sticks in my adult life because it felt like playing in an actual arcade. However, they don't always feel the value for money when I perform directional inputs on them.

That all changed when I reviewed the Hit Box. It turns out that a fighting game controller that only uses buttons is pretty controversial. Quite a few players have modified them to cheat - using macros and things of that nature.

After I reviewed Hit Box, I fell in love with it. However, it has the same trappings typical with other arcade sticks; it was cumbersome. I don't have room to use them on my desk. Thanks to SCUF, I received a pillow I can use on my lap while gaming.

Here's where the Keybox Arcade stands out from its competitors - it's portable. I can stick it in most of my clothes or a tiny pocket on my backpack. It's 19.7 x 8.3 cm, so it's tiny.

While I don't know if it will ever change the world, the Keybox Arcade makes playing fighting games on the go easier. As I travel again, I plan on bringing it with me, in case I'm playing Street Fighter 6 on PC or something like that.

The Keybox Arcade controller is great, but there are some hurdles

I spent some time sitting with this and thinking about what makes the Keybox Arcade a great purchase. It's a small controller, 3D printed, and handmade, so each feels unique. The creator of this controller loves fighting games, so they didn't skimp on the design.

It also uses a Brook Board, which, according to Brook, is the fastest PCB board. The Brook Universal Fighting Board is a solid piece of tech, and I'm glad that the KeyboxArcade designers over at Etsy use it on their devices.

I also spent time just hitting the buttons. The rectangular movement arrows and the circular attack buttons feel incredible. They have a satisfying thunk when you press them, and you don't have to slam them.

Simply touching the buttons will activate whatever button I want, but I ran into a roadblock here. When forward jumping, it doesn't always feel that reliable. I had to avoid going forward or up at different times. In some games, that was fine, but in older fighting games, it was less forgiving.

King of Fighters '98 Ultimate could be an unforgiving game for those button inputs. Though, things were terrific. The game that felt the best for me was quickly Dragon Ball FighterZ.

It was so easy to use the Keybox Arcade controller while playing DBFZ. I also sped at Super Street Fighter II Turbo, BlazBlue Chrono Phantasma Extend, and Street Fighter 5. It felt responsive and sharp in every game I used it on.

In addition, I do not play on the PS4 that much. With that in mind, I primarily reviewed this on the PC, though I did mess with it on a PlayStation 4 Pro. I play most games on the PlayStation 5, and while KeyboxArcade makes a PS5 controller, it's a little more expensive.

After talking with the controller's creator, I learned they don't profit from the PS5 controllers. I can respect that kind of honesty.

The look and the feel of the Keybox Arcade are lovely

You can get these in several color combinations, and the buttons feel smooth and satisfying to press. As a 3D-printed object, a great deal can be done here. The Keybox Arcade can easily be opened up and modified if that's what you want to do.

However, mine had one tiny flaw. The USB-C charge port is just slightly off-center and pushed below the back opening. That said, I can still charge it quickly. I just wanted to point out that it was there. These are made by hand so that these things can happen. It's such a small controller, so I'm unsure if the size is 100% right, but I still like it.

In conclusion

The Keybox Arcade PS4 controller is honestly amazing. It's a reasonable price (~$143), is portable, and if you're looking to get into the Hit Box controller but are worried about the price, this is what you want to pick up. They are made for PS3/PC, PS4/PC, PS4/Switch/PC, and the PS4/PS5/Switch/PC edition.

You can also choose the style of keyboard switches you want in yours and customize it with a two-color (or one-color) setup. The PS5 version costs you about $215, which isn't a terrible price for a portable PS5 arcade controller. The buttons are responsive, and I adore the concept a great deal. I see Keybox Arcade controllers becoming popular in the future.

Keybox Arcade PS4 Controller

The Keybox Arcade is an incredibly portable controller for fighting game players (Image via Sportskeeda)

Developer: KeyboxArcade (Etsy)

Usable with: PS3, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PS5

Reviewed: PS4/Switch/PC edition

Price: $143.79

Dimensions: 19.7 x 8.3 cm

Number of Buttons: 17 (12 mechanical switches, seven function buttons)

Input: Dinput (PS3/PC), XInput (PS4/PC/Switch)

