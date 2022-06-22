KLIM Talk Microphone review: Portable beast that catches all the right noises

The KLIM Talk is a portable table microphone made by KLIM technologies, and the device hits the mark in as many ways as possible.

Recent times have seen an incredible hike in work-from-home culture. Communication is key to ensuring no loss in productivity, and there's only so much that can be exchanged flawlessly over text and words. The need for a microphone in daily activities has never been more.

While headphones often include their in-built microphones, there's always a case for using standalone devices.

For me, the use of KLIM Talk has been diverse, ranging from communicating over video games to participating in official meetings. In a nutshell, the device performs as expected and gets the job done in a relatively chaotic environment.

The design and build quality makes the product feel even better, and let's now look at the detailed review.

KLIM Talk makes effective voice communication simple and convenient for any user

As mentioned earlier, in-built microphones in headphones are pretty common, and it's something I have relied on as well. However, the difference was quite clear, and I could easily understand the greater effectiveness of a device like KLIM Talk.

Over the last two weeks, I tested the gadget for different purposes and times of the day, and it worked as expected. But let's first look at its design component and portability.

KLIM Talk is flexible, lightweight, and incredibly portable

When it comes to microphones, they come in different shapes and sizes. The KLIM Talk is a tabletop device that sits on any flat surface and requires a laptop/desktop.

The base is connected to the mouthpiece, including a wired connector that is tensile and strong. However, there's no question of rigidity as users can fully bend and straighten the cable.

The bendable head made using the device extremely easy (Image via KLIM Tech)

The cable is robust, and there seems to be no possibility it could be damaged with regular use. The circuitry and wires are well protected, and the outer cable is rotatable at 360 degrees.

The lightweight and flexible nature also ensure the product is portable and can easily be carried in any bag.

Ease of use

There are no complicated cables, software, or anything else users will need to suffer from. The device connects to any PC/laptop via the USB port.

The connector is non-detachable, and it's non-braided. However, the external surface is quite tough, and unless someone is careless, the wire has no risk of being damaged.

The on/off button makes it extremely convenient for users (Image via KLIM Tech)

Once connected, all I needed to do was turn on the main switch on the multimedia microphone. There's an indicator that shows when the device is turned on.

Once switched on, the microphone picks up the noise automatically. When not in use, pressing the switch is all users need to do for it not to pick up unwanted noise.

The device's ease of use surprised me as I don't have a great history with them due to their overtly complicated nature.

Performance results

First things first, the ability of the KLIM Talk to record noise shows no noticeable differences between different activities. In other words, the microphone's recording capabilities are the same in a meeting as it's while communicating in gaming sessions.

The recording is a very accurate and smooth experience, and there's barely any distortion or loss of noise while the microphone is at work. When I spoke using it, the noise was clear, and each word was audible and sounded exactly how it's supposed to.

The KLIM Talk works perfectly in all the different types of activities (Image via KLIM Tech)

In an air-conditioned room, there was no pickup of any background noise, and the closed windows made it easier for the device. The sound was crystal clear, perhaps the best condition for the KLIM Talk.

When a ceiling fan operates, background noise pickup is minimal and can be heard at maximum volumes. Then also, it's non-interruptive, and there's no risk of your speech being distorted.

The only concern will occur if you live beside a busy roadside as loud vehicular horns are sometimes picked up. While it's expected when someone lives in such a chaotic place, that's the only slight negative I feel.

This has perhaps to do with the high sensitivity of the device. However, increased sensitivity ensures no noise loss while the device picks up a sound.

Overall, I was incredibly satisfied with the KLIM Talk's noise capture ability, and I have regularly used it for different activities.

In conclusion

The KLIM Talk reinstates the importance of having a dedicated microphone in your setup. Yes, the headphones have their own microphones but come nowhere close regarding reliability and effectiveness.

The KLIM Talk not only performs well in terms of recording your voice, but it also consistently does so. Barring extreme conditions, it picks up the sounds it's supposed to.

In addition, the device is highly portable, so it's perfect for someone who might have to carry it to different places. The cable's flexibility and hardness ensure that the mouthpiece can be adjusted easily and according to the user's height.

It was extremely satisfying to use the device (Image via Sportskeeda)

Multimedia Microphone Reviewed: KLIM Talk

Product Provided By: KLIM Technologies

Manufacturer: KLIM Technologies

Recommended Uses: Official work, in-app communications

Warranty: 5 years

