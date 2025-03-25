Latest Nvidia driver is reportedly causing black screens, crashes, and more on the RTX 40 series GPUs

Black screen issues on the Nvidia RTX 50 series GPUs have been on the news for weeks. Nvidia has been working around the clock on these issues and recently delivered multiple driver updates to fix them. The new driver may have fixed them for the RTX 50 series, but it is now reportedly causing the same issues on the older RTX 40 series cards.

Reports about the latest Nvidia driver causing black screens and crashes are making the rounds again on Reddit and X. The RTX 40 series GPUs had no issues previously, so users are quite upset.

In this article, we will analyze the Nvidia driver issues on the RTX 40 series cards and explain how to fix them temporarily.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Nvidia driver 572.XX is reportedly causing black screens, crashes, and more on PCs with RTX 40-series GPUs

The Nvidia graphics driver app (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia driver 572.XX includes three releases: 572.16, 572.42, and 572.83. These versions were released to fix black screens, crashes, and BSODs on the RTX 50 series GPUs, but ironically, they are causing the same issue on the RTX 40 series cards.

Redder user Scotty1992 posted about his experience with the Nvidia driver 572.XX and how it causes black screen issues and hard OS-level crashes. One must do a full PC restart after that to fix them.

User reporting issues with the latest Nvidia drivers (Image via Scotty1992 on Reddit)

This user also mentioned that going back to older drivers fixed these issues, but then they were locked out from playing Half-Life 2 RTX, which requires the latest drivers. Interestingly, this post has over 200 comments, with many mentioning that they were glad to be not the only one facing this issue.

Reddit user shares their experience (Image via Spooky_Ghost on Reddit)

Spooky_Ghost wrote that the crashes occur even when the system is idle. So, these issues can crop up when users are not playing a game or using specific features. Moreover, this user has an RTX 3080, so older Nvidia graphics cards might also be affected.

Unfortunately, we still don't know what's causing the black screens and crashes with the new drivers, but this article will be updated once more information comes to light.

Downgrade to Nvidia driver 566.XX or lower to possibly fix the black screens and crashes

As of writing, there are no official fixes or patches that can fix all the issues completely. Some users mentioned that the latest 572.83 fixed it for them, but that depends on which GPU they were using and their system configuration.

Other users can downgrade their Nvidia graphics driver to version 566.XX or lower to possibly resolve the issue until Nvidia provides an updated driver with all the fixes.

