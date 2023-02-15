Latest RTX 4060 leaks confirm CUDA core count and memory spec: Expected performance, pricing, and more

New details on the upcoming performance-segment RTX 4060 have emerged. Unlike previous spec leaks, these suggest a more modest uplift over the last-gen RTX 3060.

Reliable Twitter leaker kopite7kimi has published these details on the microblogging website. The mid-range card is expected to come with 8 GB of memory and 3,072 CUDA cores.

kopite7kimi @kopite7kimi

AD107-400-A1

3072FP32

8G GDDR6 18Gbps

115W

24M L2



I will try to remain neutral about any leaks in the future. RTX 4060 still uses PG190.AD107-400-A13072FP328G GDDR6 18Gbps115W24M L2I will try to remain neutral about any leaks in the future. RTX 4060 still uses PG190. AD107-400-A13072FP328G GDDR6 18Gbps115W24M L2I will try to remain neutral about any leaks in the future. 😁😁😁

The leaker did not comment on these developments and said he would "try to remain neutral" about future leaks. Let's analyze the leaks and compare them to the RTX 3060 to determine how much of a generational uplift the new video card will be.

New leaks on the RTX 4060 leaks and what to expect from the card

According to kopite7kimi, the card will bear the PG190 board number, confirming it to be a 60-class GPU based on the cut-down AD107 graphics processor. It will beat the exact SKU AD107-400-A1.

CUDA core count

Under the hood, the card will pack 3,072 CUDA cores, much less than any of the cards currently introduced in the RTX 40 series lineup. In contrast, the RTX 4090 packs 16,384 CUDA cores, and RTX 4070 Ti packs 7,680 CUDA cores. The upcoming RTX 4070 will pack 5,888 shading units.

The last-gen RTX 3060 comes with 3,584 CUDA cores, a little more than the upcoming Ada Lovelace card.

Video memory specifications

The GPU will pack 8 GB of memory based on 18 Gbps GDDR6, which is much slower than that found on the higher-end cards. The 4070 Ti, for example, comes with 21 Gbps GDDR6X VRAM.

In addition, the leaked memory spec is a step down from the last-gen RTX 3060 in terms of memory capacity. The last-gen 60-class GPU packs 12 GB of memory.

Other details

포시포시 @harukaze5719



AD106 will be RTX 4060 8GB?



According to post AD106 is..

- 4608 CUDA

- 2535MHz Boost

- 128bit D6 18Gbps, 288GB/s

- 32M L2

- 180W Olrak @Olrak29_ chiphell.com/thread-2489936… chiphell.com/thread-2489936… https://t.co/mhAF6t52Zt AD106 vs GA104 vs TU104 3DMark scoreAD106 will be RTX 4060 8GB?According to post AD106 is..- 4608 CUDA- 2535MHz Boost- 128bit D6 18Gbps, 288GB/s- 32M L2- 180W twitter.com/Olrak29_/statu… AD106 vs GA104 vs TU104 3DMark scoreAD106 will be RTX 4060 8GB?According to post AD106 is..- 4608 CUDA- 2535MHz Boost- 128bit D6 18Gbps, 288GB/s- 32M L2- 180W twitter.com/Olrak29_/statu… https://t.co/FNo5j2CV7B

In the tweet, the leaker also shed info on the cache and power draw of the RTX 4060. The card will pack a TDP of 115 W, which makes it much more power efficient than the RTX 3060. The Ampere card has a power draw of 170 W.

Thus, gamers will save some money on electricity bills over time.

The GPU will pack 24 MB of L2 cache, which is a huge step up from the last-gen card in the series. The RTX 3060 comes with just 4 MB of L2 cache.

Here is a spec comparison between the two GPUs.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Nvidia RTX 3060 Graphics processor AD107-400-A1 GA106-300-A1 CUDA cores 3,072 3,584 Memory size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type 18 Gbps GDDR6 15 Gbps GDDR6 L2 cache 24 MB 4 MB TDP 115 W 170 W

Expected performance and pricing of the upcoming RTX 4060

Given the specs of the upcoming RTX 4060, the GPU is expected to be faster than the last-gen variant. However, theoretical performance does not represent what the card can do in the real world, and gamers will have to wait until launch.

RazerStore @RazerStore With more power than ever, the Razer Blade 16 and 18 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and 4070 GPUs are now available for pre-order. Experience insane performance now with the best gaming laptops on the market: rzr.to/razerstores With more power than ever, the Razer Blade 16 and 18 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and 4070 GPUs are now available for pre-order. Experience insane performance now with the best gaming laptops on the market: rzr.to/razerstores https://t.co/VAGjelf97q

However, one can expect a flawless 1440p gaming performance from the card. The card should run every game at FHD resolution in the highest settings.

The 60-class lineup has been Nvidia's sub-$350 offering. The RTX 3060 was introduced for $329, and the RTX 2060 had a price tag of $349. Thus, it is expected that the upcoming RTX 4060 will be similarly priced. The card should not cost more than $350.

Nvidia has not confirmed any of these details on the RTX 4060. Therefore, gamers should take the speculations with a grain of salt.

