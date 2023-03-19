Leaks suggest AMD Ryzen 7 7840U mobile CPU faster than last-gen 6980HX at just 28W: Specs, expected performance, and more

Although AMD has been rather slow in launching the full Ryzen 7000 mobile CPU lineup, some details were recently leaked regarding an alleged Ryzen 7 7840U. These chips are expected to be low-power alternatives to the costlier Ryzen 7040HS and the HX lineups. Leaks suggest that the chip will be much faster than the flagship Rembrandt Ryzen 9 6980HX while being more power efficient.

Two chips have been confirmed in the low-power "U" lineup by AMD so far, namely the octa-core 7840U and the hexa-core Ryzen 5 7640U. We may be nearing the release date for these low-power alternatives since they are already being tested in third-party benchmark software.

The Ryzen 7 7840U scores 14,825 points in Cinebench R23. (Image via @9550pro/Twitter)

The benchmark results were initially leaked by the Chinese tech publication Weibo. The last-gen Ryzen 9 6980HX, in comparison, scores just 14,711 points. The low-power chip comes very close to the Apple M2 Max, which scores about 14,855 points in the multi-core test, according to benchmark aggregator CPU Monkey.

Details about the upcoming Ryzen 7 7840U and possible launch window

The AMD Ryzen 7 7840U and 7640U chips will likely be launched sometime in the second half of 2023. These processors will power high-end ultra-thin portable workstations, offering solid performance without weighing over two pounds. The devices will likely be designed to compete against laptops like the M2-powered MacBooks.

Specs

Specs of the Ryzen laptop CPUs (Image via AMD)

AMD has hinted at the specs of almost the entire Ryzen 7000 lineup of mobile CPUs. The high-performance and low-power Ryzen 7840U and the Ryzen 5 7640Us, however, are yet to be unveiled. These chips will pack the higher-end Radeon 780M and 760M iGPUs, which are much faster than the older GCN 5th gen-based graphics processors.

CPU NAME FAMILY PROCESS NODE ARCHITECTURE CORES / THREADS BASE / BOOST CLOCK L3 CACHE IGPU IGPU CLOCK (NEW / OLD) TDP AMD Ryzen 7 7940HS/H Phoenix-H 4nm Zen 4 8/16 4.0 / 5.2 GHz 16 MB Radeon 780M (RDNA 3 12 CU) 2800 MHz / 3000 MHz 35-45W AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS/H Phoenix-H 4nm Zen 4 8/16 3.8 / 5.1 GHz 16 MB Radeon 780M (RDNA 3 12 CU) 2700 MHz / 2900 MHz 35-45W AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS/H Phoenix-H 4nm Zen 4 6/12 4.3 / 5.0 GHz 16 MB Radeon 760M (RDNA 3 8 CU) 2600 MHz / 2800 MHz 35-45W AMD Ryzen 7 7840U Phoenix-U 4nm Zen 4 8/16 3.3 / TBD GHz 16 MB Radeon 780M (RDNA 3 12 CU) TBD 15-28W AMD Ryzen 5 7640U Phoenix-U 4nm Zen 4 6/12 3.5 / 4.9 GHz? 16 MB Radeon 760M (RDNA 3 8 CU) TBD 15-28W

Expected performance

According to the leaked performance data, the Ryzen 7 7840U will be among the fastest processors for laptops. The chip will be slightly slower than the Core i7 12700H, which manages a score of 16,700 in Cinebench R23's multi-core performance test. However, the 7840U is slower than the flagship 13980HX, which scores about 30,500 points on the benchmark.

Model Cinebench R23 multi-core score Intel Core i9 13980HX 30,498 Intel Core i9 12950HX 23,019 Intel Core i9 12900HX 18,845 AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX 18,606 Intel Core i9 12900HK 18,197 AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 16,845 Intel Core i7 12700H 16,745 AMD Ryzen 7 7840U 14,825

The 7840U is among the most power-efficient chips on the list. Despite being limited to a 28W power limit, its performance is top notch, which is nothing short of impressive.

The upcoming chips will offer solid competition to what Intel has planned for this generation. The low-power chips will start launching once the HS lineup debuts in April 2023.

