Leaks suggest AMD Ryzen 7 7840U mobile CPU faster than last-gen 6980HX at just 28W: Specs, expected performance, and more

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Mar 19, 2023 12:37 IST
AMD Ryzen Zen 4 chip
The AMD Ryzen 7 7840U will be a huge step up from last-gen. (Image via AMD)

Although AMD has been rather slow in launching the full Ryzen 7000 mobile CPU lineup, some details were recently leaked regarding an alleged Ryzen 7 7840U. These chips are expected to be low-power alternatives to the costlier Ryzen 7040HS and the HX lineups. Leaks suggest that the chip will be much faster than the flagship Rembrandt Ryzen 9 6980HX while being more power efficient.

Two chips have been confirmed in the low-power "U" lineup by AMD so far, namely the octa-core 7840U and the hexa-core Ryzen 5 7640U. We may be nearing the release date for these low-power alternatives since they are already being tested in third-party benchmark software.

The Ryzen 7 7840U scores 14,825 points in Cinebench R23. (Image via @9550pro/Twitter)
The benchmark results were initially leaked by the Chinese tech publication Weibo. The last-gen Ryzen 9 6980HX, in comparison, scores just 14,711 points. The low-power chip comes very close to the Apple M2 Max, which scores about 14,855 points in the multi-core test, according to benchmark aggregator CPU Monkey.

Details about the upcoming Ryzen 7 7840U and possible launch window

youtube-cover

The AMD Ryzen 7 7840U and 7640U chips will likely be launched sometime in the second half of 2023. These processors will power high-end ultra-thin portable workstations, offering solid performance without weighing over two pounds. The devices will likely be designed to compete against laptops like the M2-powered MacBooks.

Specs

Specs of the Ryzen laptop CPUs (Image via AMD)
AMD has hinted at the specs of almost the entire Ryzen 7000 lineup of mobile CPUs. The high-performance and low-power Ryzen 7840U and the Ryzen 5 7640Us, however, are yet to be unveiled. These chips will pack the higher-end Radeon 780M and 760M iGPUs, which are much faster than the older GCN 5th gen-based graphics processors.

CPU NAMEFAMILYPROCESS NODEARCHITECTURECORES / THREADSBASE / BOOST CLOCKL3 CACHEIGPUIGPU CLOCK (NEW / OLD)TDP
AMD Ryzen 7 7940HS/HPhoenix-H4nmZen 48/164.0 / 5.2 GHz16 MBRadeon 780M (RDNA 3 12 CU)2800 MHz / 3000 MHz35-45W
AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS/HPhoenix-H4nmZen 48/163.8 / 5.1 GHz16 MBRadeon 780M (RDNA 3 12 CU)2700 MHz / 2900 MHz35-45W
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS/HPhoenix-H4nmZen 46/124.3 / 5.0 GHz16 MBRadeon 760M (RDNA 3 8 CU)2600 MHz / 2800 MHz35-45W
AMD Ryzen 7 7840UPhoenix-U4nmZen 48/163.3 / TBD GHz16 MBRadeon 780M (RDNA 3 12 CU)TBD15-28W
AMD Ryzen 5 7640UPhoenix-U4nmZen 46/123.5 / 4.9 GHz?16 MBRadeon 760M (RDNA 3 8 CU)TBD15-28W

Expected performance

youtube-cover

According to the leaked performance data, the Ryzen 7 7840U will be among the fastest processors for laptops. The chip will be slightly slower than the Core i7 12700H, which manages a score of 16,700 in Cinebench R23's multi-core performance test. However, the 7840U is slower than the flagship 13980HX, which scores about 30,500 points on the benchmark.

ModelCinebench R23 multi-core score
Intel Core i9 13980HX30,498
Intel Core i9 12950HX23,019
Intel Core i9 12900HX18,845
AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX18,606
Intel Core i9 12900HK18,197
AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS16,845
Intel Core i7 12700H16,745
AMD Ryzen 7 7840U14,825

The 7840U is among the most power-efficient chips on the list. Despite being limited to a 28W power limit, its performance is top notch, which is nothing short of impressive.

The upcoming chips will offer solid competition to what Intel has planned for this generation. The low-power chips will start launching once the HS lineup debuts in April 2023.

