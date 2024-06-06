Lenovo LOQ vs MSI Bravo: Which is the best gaming laptop in 2024?

Lenovo and MSI are two huge brands in the gaming laptop industry. The MSI Bravo series is the company's budget lineup of gaming laptops, and the Lenovo LOQ is Lenovo's budget lineup. The Lenovo LOQ laptops are relatively newer, but the MSI Bravo has set its footing in the industry for a while.

This article explores both laptops in detail to find which is the best gaming laptop in 2024. Every component of the two, including the design, display, performance, and battery, will be thoroughly examined.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Lenovo LOQ vs MSI Bravo

Even though the Lenovo LOQ and MSI Bravo are priced closer to one another, there are quite a few differences between them. Let's explore all the intricate details of the two laptops, starting with their specs.

Specs comparison

MSI Bravo's internals (Image via MSI)

Here's the spec comparison of the two laptops:

Specifications Lenovo Legion LOQ MSI Bravo Display 15.6-inch IPS display with up to 2K resolution and 165Hz 15.6-inch IPS display with up to FHD resolution and 144Hz CPU Up to Intel Core i7 processor or AMD Ryzen 7 processor Up to AMD Ryzen 7 processor GPU Up to RTX 4060 with 115W TGP Up to RTX 4060 with 105W TGP Memory Up to 32GB of DDR5 memory Up to 32GB of DDR5 memory Storage Up to 1TB PCIe gen 4 SSD Up to 1TB PCIe gen 4 SSD Battery Up to 60Wh Up to 53.5Wh

Design and display comparison

MSI Bravo with its RGB keyboard (Image via MSI)

The design of the two laptops is nothing out of the ordinary and looks similar to other gaming laptops in this price range. However, if you are a fan of RGB LED setups, you will love the Lenovo LOQ since it has RGB elements on the keyboard as well as on the rear side of the laptop. The MSI Bravo Only has an RGB keyboard, and that's it.

When it comes to the display, there is a significant difference between the two laptops. The Lenovo Legion LOQ has a display with 2K resolution, which is far superior to MSI Bravo's FHD resolution. The refresh rate of the Lenovo Legion LOQ's display is also higher than that of MSI's budget laptop, which competitive gamers will love. It's a win for the Lenovo LOQ.

Performance comparison

MSI Bravo playing a game (Image via MSI)

The processor used in the Lenovo LOQ laptop is the HX version of Intel Core CPUs. The Intel HX processors have higher core counts and TDP, which allows for better multi-core performance and longer boost clocks. It performs significantly better than MSI Brave, which has a Ryzen HS class processor. The HS variants of the Ryzen CPUs have lower TDPs than their standard counterpart.

The CPU of the Lenovo LOQ is better, but what about the GPU? Well, the Lenovo laptop has an edge here as well. The Lenovo Legion LOQ has Nvidia RTX 4060, and it's the same as the one in MSI Bravo, but Lenovo's variant has a higher TGP. It will enable the RTX 4060 inside the Legion LOQ to have longer boost clocks.

Battery life comparison

Lenovo LOQ laptop (Image via Lenovo)

The Lenovo LOQ has a 60Wh battery, but it also has a CPU and GPU with higher TDPs, which will lead to higher power consumption. On the other hand, the MSI Bravo has a 53.5Wh battery but has components with lower TDP. Therefore, both laptops will deliver a similar battery life.

Price

Both Lenovo LOQ and MSi Bravo are priced very competitively, irrespective of which configuration you choose. However, the Lenovo LOQ often offers more than MSI Bravo at the same price point, which is even more apparent in higher configurations.

Which is the best gaming laptop in 2024?

The Lenovo LOQ is the best gaming laptop in 2024. It has better display, performance, and design elements. The Lenovo LOQ laptops also allow you to choose between AMD and Intel for CPU, which you don't get in the MSI Bravo.