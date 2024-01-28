Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth settings you need to change

It is crucial to establish the most ideal settings when you start playing Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. This game is a significant addition to the Yakuza series, boasting a plethora of content, an extensive range of RPG mechanics, and one of the largest cities ever seen in a Yakuza game. Therefore, ensuring that you have the optimal settings can greatly enhance your overall experience.

This guide walks you through the best Infinite Wealth settings you need to set for a smooth and immersive playthrough.

Best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth gameplay settings

Best gameplay settings for Infinite Wealth (Image via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/SEGA)

In the captivating world of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, there are a multitude of gameplay settings that you can modify. Without further ado, here are the highly recommended gameplay settings that will elevate your experience:

Action Prompts: On

On Battle Speed: Normal

Normal Vibration: Off

Off Trigger Effect: Off

Off Auto Camera: Off

Off Camera Controls (Vertical): Normal

Normal Camera Controls (Horizontal): Normal

Normal First-Person View (Vertical): Normal

Normal First-Person View (Horizontal): Normal

Normal Camera Speed: 0

0 Minimap Display: On

On Minimap Orientation: Front Facing

Front Facing Subtitle: On

On Subtitle Text Size: Normal

Normal Subtitle Text Color: White

White Speaker Names in Subtitles: On

On Speaker Names Text Color: Red

Red Display Text Skip Subtitles: On

On Subtitle Background: Dark

Dark Conversation Window Text Size: Normal

Normal Blood Level: Normal

Normal Swap Left and Right Stick: Off

Off UI Display: Partial Display

By making these adjustments, you will undoubtedly witness a substantial enhancement while playing Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

Best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth graphics settings

Infinite Wealth can be run smoothly with the correct settings (Image via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/SEGA)

Performance mode

SEGA is widely recognized for creating highly optimized games for PCs. However, Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth stands out as a visually intricate title even among games created SEGA. Consequently, if you happen to be using a low-to-medium-end PC, here are the optimal graphics settings that can enhance the game's performance:

Resolution: Main monitor's maximum resolution

Main monitor's maximum resolution VSync: Off

Off Texture Filtering: 4x

4x Shadow Quality: Low

Low Geometry Quality: Medium

Medium Realtime Reflections: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off SSAO: Off

Off Render Scale: 80

80 Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

DLAA Depth of Field: On

On Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium DLSS/FSR 2: Performance

In general, Infinite Wealth is quite well-optimized and can run smoothly on mid-end PCs. However, the level of performance you desire and the specifications of your system might require you to make some slight modifications.

Quality mode

Here are the recommended settings for experiencing the most out of Infinite Wealth if you're on a high-end PC:

Resolution: Main monitor's maximum resolution

Main monitor's maximum resolution VSync: Off

Off Texture Filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Geometry Quality: High

High Realtime Reflections: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off SSAO: On

On Render Scale: 100

100 Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

DLAA Depth of Field: On

On Reflection Quality: High

High DLSS/FSR 2: Quality

These settings may seem hefty and will require a formidable GPU to adequately handle them. But making these setting adjustments will allow you to revel in Infinite Wealth's visuals, immersing yourself in a truly breathtaking experience.

Best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth controller settings

Recommended controller settings for Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth (Image via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/SEGA)

Here are the most prominent controller settings for Infinite Wealth:

Reset Camera/Fixed Camera (Hold): L2

L2 Switch Member Display/Control Playlist (Hold): L1

L1 Use Camera: Up (D-Pad)

Up (D-Pad) Tips: Left (D-Pad)

Left (D-Pad) Mount/Dismount Street Surfer: Down (D-Pad)

Down (D-Pad) Move: Left Stick

Left Stick First-Person View: Left Stick Button

Left Stick Button Map: Touch Pad Button

Touch Pad Button Pause Menu: Options Button

Options Button Sprint: R2

R2 Walk: R1

R1 Party Chat: Triangle

Triangle Action/Sprint: Cross

Cross Emotes/Dive (While Swimming): Square

Square Camera Controls: Right Stick

Right Stick Enlarge/Minimize Minimap: Right Stick Button

In Infinite Wealth, you can assign any action to a specific button using the custom control settings. While the gameplay mostly consists of turn-based mechanics, having the correct settings can make gaming more efficient.

