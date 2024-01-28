Gaming Tech
Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth settings you need to change

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jan 28, 2024 04:00 GMT
Best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth settings for graphics, controller & more (Image via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/SEGA)

It is crucial to establish the most ideal settings when you start playing Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. This game is a significant addition to the Yakuza series, boasting a plethora of content, an extensive range of RPG mechanics, and one of the largest cities ever seen in a Yakuza game. Therefore, ensuring that you have the optimal settings can greatly enhance your overall experience.

This guide walks you through the best Infinite Wealth settings you need to set for a smooth and immersive playthrough.

Best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth gameplay settings

Best gameplay settings for Infinite Wealth (Image via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/SEGA)

In the captivating world of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, there are a multitude of gameplay settings that you can modify. Without further ado, here are the highly recommended gameplay settings that will elevate your experience:

  • Action Prompts: On
  • Battle Speed: Normal
  • Vibration: Off
  • Trigger Effect: Off
  • Auto Camera: Off
  • Camera Controls (Vertical): Normal
  • Camera Controls (Horizontal): Normal
  • First-Person View (Vertical): Normal
  • First-Person View (Horizontal): Normal
  • Camera Speed: 0
  • Minimap Display: On
  • Minimap Orientation: Front Facing
  • Subtitle: On
  • Subtitle Text Size: Normal
  • Subtitle Text Color: White
  • Speaker Names in Subtitles: On
  • Speaker Names Text Color: Red
  • Display Text Skip Subtitles: On
  • Subtitle Background: Dark
  • Conversation Window Text Size: Normal
  • Blood Level: Normal
  • Swap Left and Right Stick: Off
  • UI Display: Partial Display

By making these adjustments, you will undoubtedly witness a substantial enhancement while playing Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

Best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth graphics settings

Infinite Wealth can be run smoothly with the correct settings (Image via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/SEGA)

Performance mode

SEGA is widely recognized for creating highly optimized games for PCs. However, Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth stands out as a visually intricate title even among games created SEGA. Consequently, if you happen to be using a low-to-medium-end PC, here are the optimal graphics settings that can enhance the game's performance:

  • Resolution: Main monitor's maximum resolution
  • VSync: Off
  • Texture Filtering: 4x
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Geometry Quality: Medium
  • Realtime Reflections: Off
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • SSAO: Off
  • Render Scale: 80
  • Anti-Aliasing: DLAA
  • Depth of Field: On
  • Reflection Quality: Medium
  • DLSS/FSR 2: Performance

In general, Infinite Wealth is quite well-optimized and can run smoothly on mid-end PCs. However, the level of performance you desire and the specifications of your system might require you to make some slight modifications.

Quality mode

Here are the recommended settings for experiencing the most out of Infinite Wealth if you're on a high-end PC:

  • Resolution: Main monitor's maximum resolution
  • VSync: Off
  • Texture Filtering: 16x
  • Shadow Quality: High
  • Geometry Quality: High
  • Realtime Reflections: On
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • SSAO: On
  • Render Scale: 100
  • Anti-Aliasing: DLAA
  • Depth of Field: On
  • Reflection Quality: High
  • DLSS/FSR 2: Quality

These settings may seem hefty and will require a formidable GPU to adequately handle them. But making these setting adjustments will allow you to revel in Infinite Wealth's visuals, immersing yourself in a truly breathtaking experience.

Best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth controller settings

Recommended controller settings for Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth (Image via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/SEGA)

Here are the most prominent controller settings for Infinite Wealth:

  • Reset Camera/Fixed Camera (Hold): L2
  • Switch Member Display/Control Playlist (Hold): L1
  • Use Camera: Up (D-Pad)
  • Tips: Left (D-Pad)
  • Mount/Dismount Street Surfer: Down (D-Pad)
  • Move: Left Stick
  • First-Person View: Left Stick Button
  • Map: Touch Pad Button
  • Pause Menu: Options Button
  • Sprint: R2
  • Walk: R1
  • Party Chat: Triangle
  • Action/Sprint: Cross
  • Emotes/Dive (While Swimming): Square
  • Camera Controls: Right Stick
  • Enlarge/Minimize Minimap: Right Stick Button

In Infinite Wealth, you can assign any action to a specific button using the custom control settings. While the gameplay mostly consists of turn-based mechanics, having the correct settings can make gaming more efficient.

Follow Sportskeeda for more gameplay guides for Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

