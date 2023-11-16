Logitech Pebble 2 combo review: A combo of minimalism and features

The Logitech Pebble keyboard and mouse keyboard recently got a refresh. The new Pebble 2 combo bundles the revamped K380s keyboard and the M350s mouse, both of which have been improved to match the latest standards. However, the basics of the Pebble 2 combo remain the same. The keyboard and mouse are still built with compactness and portability in mind, and the design language focuses on minimalism.

The original Pebble combo made a name for itself as a reliable and affordable computer accessory. The new device bundles all of those features while improving the product's environmental footprint. Logitech claims the new K380s keyboard is made of 49 percent recycled plastic. The M350s mouse is made of 58 percent recycled plastic.

We checked out the Logitech Pebble 2 combo and spent some time testing the device. In this review, we will go over our experience with the keyboard and mouse and our thoughts on the device.

Pre-delivery

The Logitech Pebble 2 combo in tonal white (Image via Logitech)

As mentioned earlier, the Logitech Pebble 2 combo bundles the K380s keyboard and M350s mouse. Although the company is offering this bundle for $59.99, you can buy the devices separately as well. Individually, the Pebble 2 M350s will cost you $30 and the K380s keyboard is priced at $39.99.

Both the mouse and keyboard are available in a few color options. You can choose between tonal white, tonal rose (which we are reviewing), and tonal graphite. Besides this, Logitech also offers a Pebble 2 combo specifically tuned for Macs. This combo is available for $59.99 and is available in tonal white, blue, and graphite.

Some of the highlighted features of the mouse and keyboard are a slim, lightweight, and minimalist design with multi-device pairing and silent clicks. The keyboard is fitted with low-profile keys. Both the mouse and keyboard can be customized via the Logi Options+ software.

Overall, the Pebble 2 combo seems like a solid deal for those looking for an affordable and portable keyboard and mouse for their setup.

Unboxing

The Logitech Pebble 2 came in a massive box (Image via Sportskeeda)

Our unit of the Pebble 2 combo came in a massive carton, making it suitable for gifting. However, the mouse and keyboard are packed in a much smaller box inside, which makes the bigger outer package sort of useless. Inside the smaller box, we get the keyboard, mouse, some product paperwork, and batteries for both accessories.

Overall, unless you are gifting the combo to someone, the unboxing experience of the Pebble 2 seems overdone. The bigger outer box mostly contains cushioning material for the smaller package inside, which is a rather compact housing for the actual items.

Design of the Logitech Pebble 2's K380s and M350s

The Logitech K380s keyboard in tonal rose (Image via Sportskeeda)

The K380s keyboard follows a rather minimalist design language, with its low-profile look based on a membranous PCB. All of the keys are laid out in a circular, touch-friendly pattern, which allows for effortless typing. However, the design language is nothing new and we have seen it on other Logitech keyboards in the past.

Since we are reviewing the pink edition of the Pebble keyboard and mouse combo, the base of the keyboard follows this color pattern with the keys opting for a lighter shade. The engravings, however, use a much darker shade, which makes the keyboard easier to use.

The Logitech M350s mouse sports a low-profile design (Image via Sportskeeda)

The M350s mouse follows a similar minimalist design as the keyboard. It is also based on a circular design that makes it easier to use, and like the keyboard, it has a very low-profile design. Another highlight of the mouse is a rather inconspicuous scroll wheel. The left and right click buttons have also been nicely concealed under the top plate which opens up to reveal the USB receiver for the Logitech Pebble 2 combo and the battery bay.

On the bottom of the mouse, you have the on/off switch and the device switch. The Pebble 2 can be paired with up to three devices at once and you can effortlessly jump from one to another with just a click on the keyboard and mouse.

Features of the Logitech Pebble K380s and M350s

Customizing the keyboard in the Logitech Options+ app (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Fn keys on the Logitech K380s keyboard can be customized. It comes with a few pre-set shortcuts that can show the desktop, search while in a browser, back, voice dictation, emoji menu, and screen capture. However, via the Options+ app, users can map them to perform any action.

The Easy Switch option on the K380s keyboard (Image via Sportskeeda)

The K380s keyboard also supports the Easy Switch mode. This lets users effortlessly connect the Pebble 2 combo to up to three devices and use all of them simultaneously.

Customizable options on the Logi Options+ app (Image via Sportskeeda)

The middle mouse button on the M350s mouse can be customized to display multiple options. You can use it to bring up the emojis menu, switch to the task view, turn on screen snip, or set it to trigger a keyboard shortcut. This feature is handy and helps improve convenience in using your PC.

Battery life

The battery bay in the M350s mouse (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Logitech Pebble 2 combo's mouse and keyboard boast stellar battery life. They are built with the latest connectivity and low-power design technologies in the market, which allows the devices to operate using very low power. This enables the K380s keyboard to deliver over 36 months and the M350 mouse to last for more than 24 months of battery life while running on just a couple of AA batteries.

I have been testing the devices for a little over a month now and have been using the mouse and keyboard quite regularly for typing. It hasn't run out of juice yet and should continue to serve me for another couple of years or more, as per Logitech's claim.

How does using the Logitech Pebble 2 combo feel?

The Logitech K380s keyboard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unlike other hardware the company has come up with, the priority for the Logitech Pebble 2 isn't performance. For starters, the K380s is a membrane keyboard and it is incredibly low profile. This means it isn't the best option for typing.

The initial few days with the Logitech Pebble 2 were rather uncomfortable for me, coming from the Royal Kludge RK100 I daily drive. However, with sufficient time hitting the keys of the K380s, I was easily logging in over 90 words a minute on MonkeyType. Although the keyboard isn't as satisfying to type on as my mechanical keyboards, it is much better than your regular keyboards. Given the portability, I saw this come in handy mostly while on the go.

The same applies to the M350s mouse, with the focus being on portability in mind and is very compact. Thus, coming from established gaming mice like the Logitech G502 X Plus and the G Pro X Superlight, it doesn't feel as fun. But those used to the likes of the Apple Magic Mouse won't have significant difficulties adjusting to the M350s. However, it is not built for long hours of usage.

Software

The Logitech Options+ software (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Logitech Pebble 2 combo can be controlled and customized via the Options+ software, which the company uses primarily for its productivity offerings like the MX Master series mice and the Pebble combo. On the contrary, its gaming-focused products use the Logitech G Hub software. The Options+ software is well laid out and gives clear information on both the mouse and keyboard, including the remaining battery percentage, currently assigned shortcuts, and more.

Moreover, the K380s keyboard is designed to be customizable. Users can remap the Fn buttons to best suit the device to their use case. All of this can be effortlessly done via the Options+ app, which has a dedicated tutorial to acquaint users with the features of the Pebble 2. Overall, we feel the software is well done and Logitech deserves kudos for making it so easy to use.

Should you buy the Logitech Pebble 2 K380s and M350?

The Logitech logo on the M350s mouse (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Logitech Pebble 2 combo with the K380s keyboard and M350s mouse is built for a very specific section of the market: those who want reliable accessories for their PC without spending a fortune. A major focus of the Pebble series has always been portability, which the revised combo delivers by being lighter than the last generation.

The K380s and M350s have been priced very competitively. Together, they will only cost you $60, which is one of the main reasons they can be recommended to users. Thus, if you don't have a ton to spend on a gaming system and travel a lot, we recommend choosing the tried-and-tested Logitech Pebble 2 which delivers reliable performance, solid battery life, and is quite portable.

Conclusion

The Logitech Pebble 2 combo is a good mix of features and affordability (Image via Sportskeeda)

Product name: Logitech Pebble 2 combo with K380s keyboard and M350s mouse (sample provided by Logitech)

Connection Type: Bluetooth Low Energy technology or Logi Bolt USB receiver up to 10m

Battery life: 36 months (K380s keyboard), 24 months (M350s mouse)

Customization app: Logi Options+ on Windows and MacOS