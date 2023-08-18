M2 MacBook Pro: launch date, price, specifications, and more

Apple launched its most powerful M2 MacBook Pro at last year's WWDC. The company retained all specifications of the M1 MacBook Pro but swapped out the chipset for the latest M2 silicon, which was 18% faster than the M1 chip. The Cupertino tech giant launched the M2 Pro and M2 Max-powered 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in January 2023.

Currently, Apple has a MacBook Pro for varying levels of professionals. From everyday content creators on Instagram to video and image editors for professional brands and YouTube creators, there's a MacBook Pro for everyone. If you are picking up your first MacBook Pro and need help deciding which one to choose, you are at the right place. Here we will tell you all you need to know about the M2 MacBook Pro in 2023.

M2 MacBook Pro complete specifications

Apple launched the base M2 MacBook Pro in 2022 and added the bigger and better M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBooks earlier this year in 2023. Below are the complete specifications of the M2 MacBook Pro.

Specifications M2 MacBook Pro Display 13.6-inch, 14.2-inch, or 16.2-inch Mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, 1,800 nits peak brightness Processor Apple ‌M2/M2‌ Pro/M2‌ Max chip RAM Up to 96GB unified Storage Up to 8TB Thermal Management Active cooling Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 6E I/O ports Three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, HDMI 2.1 port with support for multichannel audio output, SDXC card slot Audio High-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers Battery 70Wh or 100Wh Battery life Up to 18 or 22 hours battery life Charging Up to 140W

M2 MacBook Pro vs. M2 MacBook Air

With the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air launch, Apple has reduced the gap between an MBP and MBA. Let's look at the spec-by-spec comparison of the M2 MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air.

Specifications M2 MacBook Pro ‌M2 MacBook Air‌ Display 13.6-inch, 14.2-inch, or 16.2-inch Mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, 1,800 nits peak brightness 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch LCD Liquid Retina display, 500 nits brightness Processor Apple ‌M2/M2‌ Pro/M2‌ Max chip Apple ‌M2‌ chip RAM Up to 96GB unified Up to 24GB unified Storage Up to 8TB Up to 2TB Thermal Management Active cooling Passive cooling Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6 I/O ports Three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, HDMI 2.1 port with support for multichannel audio output, SDXC card slot Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports Audio High-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers Four-speaker sound system (13-inch) or six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers (15-inch) Battery 70Wh or 100Wh 52.6Wh or 66.5Wh Battery life Up to 18 or 22 hours of battery life Up to 18 hours of battery life Charging Up to 140W Up to 67W

When did the M2 MacBook Pro launch?

Apple launched the base MacBook Pro last year at its WWDC 2022 on June 6, 2022. The laptop was made available to order on June 17. It started arriving at the Apple Store and shipping to customers on June 24, 2022.

On January 17, 2023, the brand added two new laptops to the MacBook Pro M2 lineup - M2 Max and M2 Pro MacBook Pro in 14 and 16-inch variants. These were available to order immediately on January 17 and started shipping to customers and Apple stores on January 24, 2023.

What is the 2022 MacBook Pro price?

The base 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 for the base variant in the US. The middle-order 14-inch variant has been priced at $1,999 for the base variant. Lastly, the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499. Apple has made it plenty clear with the pricing that these are indeed the cream of the cream when it comes to MacBooks.

M2 MacBook Pro Starting price 13-inch $1,299 14-inch $1,999 16-inch $2,499

Where can I buy MacBook Pro 2022?

The best place to pick up MacBooks is from Apple's official online store and physical Apple Store near you. Those still pursuing their education or teaching in an educational institution can pick up a great deal on M2 MacBook Pro at an Apple Education Store.

Those who don't have access to an Apple Store for whatever reason can pick up one of these bad boys from Amazon, potentially with some discounts. They are also available online at B&H Photo, Best Buy, Walmart, and Adorama.

What are MacBook Pro 2022's features?

The Apple MacBook Pro 2022 has up to 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and M2/M2 Pro/M2 Max chipset at its core. The laptop offers up to 96GB unified RAM and 8TB SSD storage with up to 6 times faster performance than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro.

Connectivity-wise, the laptop features Wi-Fi6E, advanced HDMI, Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, and MagSafe 3 charging port. Other features include Touch ID, up to 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, up to 22 hours of battery life, and more.

There you have it! This is all you need to know about the Apple MacBook Pro before picking up one for yourself. If you are a power user who needs a MacBook for heavy lifting like video editing and music production, the 2022 MacBook Pro is the way to go.