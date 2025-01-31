Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been optimized well for the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. The video game has been ported by Nixxes, who has delivered a fantastic PC version yet again, continuing their legacy of effectively converting PlayStation titles to get the most out of PC hardware. The game supports DLSS 4 with the latest Transformer model and frame generation, allowing players with capable GPUs to get some pretty decent performance out of it.

In this article, we have listed the ideal graphics settings combinations for the two 60-class GPUs.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 8 GB

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 looks fantastic on PC (Image via Amazon and Sony)

With DLSS Frame Generation enabled and the new Transformer RR upscaling model, we can push for a mix of Very High and Ultra settings on the RTX 4060. The GPU's rendering capabilities mean we can keep texture quality at Very High, shadow quality at Ultra, and enable select ray-tracing features like reflections and interiors while disabling more performance-intensive options like RT shadows and ambient occlusion.

The detailed list is as follows:

Display Mode:

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: Max allowed by monitor

Max allowed by monitor VSync: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Upscaling:

Frame Generation: On

On Upscale Method: Transformer RR

Transformer RR Upscale Quality: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Sharpness: Quality

Quality Dynamic Resolution Scale: 0

0 Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics settings:

Preset: Custom

Texture:

Texture Quality: Very High

Very High Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow:

Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen Space Reflections: High

Ray Tracing:

Ray Tracing Preset: High

High Ray-Traced Reflections: High

High Ray-Traced Interiors: High

High Ray-Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: High

High Ray Tracing Object Range: 6

6 DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off

Geometry:

Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Traffic Density: Very High

Very High Crowd Density: Ultra

Ultra Hair Quality: Very High

Very High Weather Particle Quality: Very High

Camera Effects:

Depth of Field: High

High Bloom: On

On Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Motion Blur Strength: 10

10 Field of View: 0

0 Film Grain Strength: 0

0 Sharpness: 10

10 Fullscreen Effects: On

On Screen Shake: On

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 Ti can handle Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at 1440p (Image via Amazon and Sony)

For the RTX 4060 Ti, we can push the resolution to 1440p while maintaining similar visual quality settings. The extra cores (and the VRAM on the 16 GB variant) help us maintain a mix of Very High and Ultra presets. However, we need the DLSS Frame Generation and the Transformer RR model to maintain a stable framerate.

Here are the recommended settings recommendations for the card:

Display Mode:

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: Max allowed by monitor

Max allowed by monitor VSync: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Upscaling:

Frame Generation: On

On Upscale Method: Transformer RR

Transformer RR Upscale Quality: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Sharpness: Quality

Quality Dynamic Resolution Scale: 0

0 Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics settings:

Preset: Custom

Texture:

Texture Quality: Very High

Very High Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow:

Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen Space Reflections: High

Ray Tracing:

Ray Tracing Preset: High

High Ray-Traced Reflections: High

High Ray-Traced Interiors: High

High Ray-Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: High

High Ray Tracing Object Range: 6

6 DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off

Geometry:

Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Traffic Density: Very High

Very High Crowd Density: Ultra

Ultra Hair Quality: Very High

Very High Weather Particle Quality: Very High

Camera Effects:

Depth of Field: High

High Bloom: On

On Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Motion Blur Strength: 10

10 Field of View: 0

0 Film Grain Strength: 0

0 Sharpness: 10

10 Fullscreen Effects: On

On Screen Shake: On

Overall, these settings are what you will need to maintain a smooth 100+ FPS experience on the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. For a single-player game, this is sufficient and should let you have a buttery-smooth experience without any performance hiccups.

