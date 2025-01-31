Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been optimized well for the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. The video game has been ported by Nixxes, who has delivered a fantastic PC version yet again, continuing their legacy of effectively converting PlayStation titles to get the most out of PC hardware. The game supports DLSS 4 with the latest Transformer model and frame generation, allowing players with capable GPUs to get some pretty decent performance out of it.
In this article, we have listed the ideal graphics settings combinations for the two 60-class GPUs.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 8 GB
With DLSS Frame Generation enabled and the new Transformer RR upscaling model, we can push for a mix of Very High and Ultra settings on the RTX 4060. The GPU's rendering capabilities mean we can keep texture quality at Very High, shadow quality at Ultra, and enable select ray-tracing features like reflections and interiors while disabling more performance-intensive options like RT shadows and ambient occlusion.
The detailed list is as follows:
Display Mode:
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Refresh Rate: Max allowed by monitor
- VSync: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
Upscaling:
- Frame Generation: On
- Upscale Method: Transformer RR
- Upscale Quality: DLSS
- Upscale Sharpness: Quality
- Dynamic Resolution Scale: 0
- Anti-Aliasing: DLAA
Graphics settings:
- Preset: Custom
Texture:
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic
Light & Shadow:
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: HBAO+
- Screen Space Reflections: High
Ray Tracing:
- Ray Tracing Preset: High
- Ray-Traced Reflections: High
- Ray-Traced Interiors: High
- Ray-Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: High
- Ray Tracing Object Range: 6
- DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off
Geometry:
- Level of Detail: Ultra
- Traffic Density: Very High
- Crowd Density: Ultra
- Hair Quality: Very High
- Weather Particle Quality: Very High
Camera Effects:
- Depth of Field: High
- Bloom: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Motion Blur Strength: 10
- Field of View: 0
- Film Grain Strength: 0
- Sharpness: 10
- Fullscreen Effects: On
- Screen Shake: On
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti
For the RTX 4060 Ti, we can push the resolution to 1440p while maintaining similar visual quality settings. The extra cores (and the VRAM on the 16 GB variant) help us maintain a mix of Very High and Ultra presets. However, we need the DLSS Frame Generation and the Transformer RR model to maintain a stable framerate.
Here are the recommended settings recommendations for the card:
Display Mode:
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Refresh Rate: Max allowed by monitor
- VSync: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
Upscaling:
- Frame Generation: On
- Upscale Method: Transformer RR
- Upscale Quality: DLSS
- Upscale Sharpness: Quality
- Dynamic Resolution Scale: 0
- Anti-Aliasing: DLAA
Graphics settings:
- Preset: Custom
Texture:
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic
Light & Shadow:
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: HBAO+
- Screen Space Reflections: High
Ray Tracing:
- Ray Tracing Preset: High
- Ray-Traced Reflections: High
- Ray-Traced Interiors: High
- Ray-Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: High
- Ray Tracing Object Range: 6
- DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off
Geometry:
- Level of Detail: Ultra
- Traffic Density: Very High
- Crowd Density: Ultra
- Hair Quality: Very High
- Weather Particle Quality: Very High
Camera Effects:
- Depth of Field: High
- Bloom: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Motion Blur Strength: 10
- Field of View: 0
- Film Grain Strength: 0
- Sharpness: 10
- Fullscreen Effects: On
- Screen Shake: On
Overall, these settings are what you will need to maintain a smooth 100+ FPS experience on the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. For a single-player game, this is sufficient and should let you have a buttery-smooth experience without any performance hiccups.