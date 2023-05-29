Memorial Day deals: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X discounted to less than $210

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X has been massively discounted on Newegg. The CPU already packs unmatched performance that can level some of the highest-end last-gen offerings on the market. The improved single-core performance marks of the new Zen 4 processor make it a solid option for gaming. However, the only complaint with the chip was its $299 price tag. Gamers weren't willing to pay that much amidst the current market scenario riddled with recession and low demand for hardware.

Thus, AMD reduced the price of the chip to just $249, which has led us to recommend it over the Ryzen 5 7600, a $229 chip. However, in a further price slash thanks to Memorial Day, the chip has been discounted to just $209 on Newegg, making it the best budget recommendation over the Ryzen 5 7600 and the Core i5 13400.

The 7600X is a very versatile chip. It won't bottleneck even the RTX 4090 (but you may lose some performance on the table) and can be paired with even the cheapest B650 motherboard in the table. With falling DDR5 prices, the processor becomes a banger on a budget in video games.

How to claim the deal price of the Ryzen 5 7600X

The Ryzen 5 7600X offers better performance per dollar than the Core i5 13600K (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Ryzen 5 7600X is currently listed for $246 on Newegg, which is only slightly less than the $249 price tag it has maintained for the last few months. However, gamers can use the code MDSCS2342 to get an additional $37 off on the price, which reduces the net payable amount to just $209.

It is worth noting that this deal on the Ryzen 7000 chip is available for a very limited time. The processor will return to its original price at 3 AM ET this Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Thus, gamers have about 14 hours to snag the deal price.

Specs of the Ryzen 5 7600X

The AMD R5 7600X processor (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 7600X packs six cores and 12 threads. Starting this generation, AMD has bumped up the power draw to 105 W (all Ryzen 5 chips up to the 5600X were rated at 65 W). Like all Zen 4 chips, the processor boosts to a massive 5.3 GHz under full load.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Architecture Zen 4TSMC 5nm FinFET Zen 4TSMC 7nm FinFET CPU core count 6 6 Thread count 12 12 Integrated graphics Dual-core RDNA 2 GPU N/A Base clock 4.7 GHz 3.7 GHz Boost clock 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz L2 cache 6 MB 3 MB L3 cache 32 MB 32 MB CPU socket AM5 AM4 Overclocking support Yes Yes TDP 105 W 65 W

In our testing, we found the chip to deliver solid performance when paired with a mid-range GPU like the RTX 4070. The chip doesn't come with a boxed cooler, however, and might require a decent 240mm liquid cooler to deliver full performance.

Read our full review of the Ryzen 5 7600X to know whether the chip will be worth your cash this Memorial Day.

