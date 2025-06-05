MicroSD Express vs MicroSD support in Nintendo Switch 2: Explained

The Nintendo Switch 2 has launched with support for the next-generation microSD Express cards for auxiliary storage. This is a paradigm shift in external storage standards for handhelds. The latest console from the Japanese maker is the first to support the faster standard, while the Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go, and Asus ROG Ally still widely support regular microSD cards.

This innovation, however, is key to how the new device offers an enhanced experience over the original iteration. You get much faster load times, which is necessary to handle larger games and enhanced graphics.

The Switch 2 is the first 10th-generation console to hit the market. Nintendo's launch timelines don't align with Sony's or Microsoft's. In reality, the handheld is set to rival the PlayStation 6 and the next Xbox in terms of the underlying tech. Hence, the sweeping design choices aren't surprising.

Let's dissect the microSD Express vs. microSD dilemma and find out how support is handled on both the Switch 1 and 2.

MicroSD Express brings blazing fast speeds to Nintendo Switch 2, albeit at a premium

MicroSD Express cards bring the next generation of transfer speeds, allowing the Switch 2 to deliver much faster load times (Image via Amazon)

With the launch of the Switch 2, leading storage manufacturers such as SanDisk have introduced microSD Express cards designed specifically to work well with the console's cutting-edge demands. If you want extra space to load extra video games (beyond the console's out-of-the-box 256 GB capacity), one of these cards is now mandated.

Why is MicroSD Express so much faster?

The core difference between the two standards is the underlying architecture. Legacy microSD cards rely on traditional SD protocols with 8-pin configurations. At max, they deliver 104 MB/s speeds.

MicroSD Express vastly improves upon this with PCIe Gen 3.0 and NVMe interfaces through a 16-17 pin design. The calculated theoretical maximum for the standard is 985 MB/s, about 10x faster. While the NVMe standard has hit 20,000 MB/s speeds with the latest Gen 5.0 standard, the chief innovation is bringing SSD-like performance to a microSD card.

The fastest SD cards from SanDisk, Samsung, and Lexar, for instance, only deliver 80-200 MB/s speeds. Current Express alternatives deliver 800-900 MB/s read and 480-750 MB/s write speeds.

This is still slower than the Switch 2's internal UFS storage, which operates at 2,100 MB/s. For some context, the handheld lags behind the PlayStation and Xbox's storage solutions, which employ faster Gen4 drives capable of up to 5,500 MB/s. However, given the handheld isn't 4K native, 2,100 MB/s is fast enough.

MicroSD Express can be quite expensive for some

The new Express cards can be 3-4x costlier than legacy SD cards (Image via Nintendo)

The new standard, however, can be quite costly. You can expect to splurge 2-3x more than regular microSD cards. 256 GB models are selling for $50-72 as compared to $18-30 for standard cards. High-capacity cards reach $172-200 for 1 TB variants as opposed to $70-85 for standard equivalents.

MicroSD Express allows the next generation of gaming

The faster storage serves multiple purposes beyond just faster load times in video games. The Switch 2 can utilize texture streaming to consistently keep loading textures, separate from rendering. This allows handling of larger game worlds and smoother loading experiences. Games don't have to creatively write asset load scripts or include frequent loading screens, improving immersion.

Another key improvement is that rapid data access allows DLSS AI upscaling on the Switch 2. Handhelds largely benefit from reduced rendering load as their in-built hardware isn't the fastest in the market. The Steam Deck and ROG Ally rely on FSR upscaling and frame generation to hit playable framerates in several titles. The same can now be done on the Switch 2, helping the console deliver on the AAA promises.

Some of the immediate wins are Zelda: Breath of the Wild running at 1440p 60 FPS on the Switch 2 as opposed to a 720p 30 FPS experience on the legacy device.

Does the Nintendo Switch 2 support microSD expansion cards?

microSD Express ships with backwards compatibility with the legacy standard (Image via Nintendo)

Standard microSD cards that work perfectly in the original Switch cannot store games on the new device. However, don't throw them away just yet — you can still access screenshots and videos from the previous system. No new data, however, can be written.

This would likely render the cards a relic of memory for those who have a ton of screengrabs or recordings to reminisce upon. The change is dramatic, as microSD has lately gotten super cheap. This can't be said for the new standard, which costs about as much as cutting-edge NVMe SSDs.

That said, microSD Express ships with backwards compatibility as it can also operate in the UHS-I mode (~104 MB/s). You can use the drive with the original Switch if you choose to keep it around. Game saves and digital purchases transfer between systems through Nintendo's Account system, but the actual game data will have to be re-downloaded. This isn't a plug-and-play solution.

While microSD Express is a worthwhile technology for upgrading to, prices may deter some gamers from pulling the trigger. We recommend budget consumers stick to the Switch 2's 256 GB internal storage and wait for Express cards to drop in price. The internal storage can handle five-to-six games, and selective downloading can manage constraints effectively.

For enthusiasts, we recommend investing in 512 GB or 1 TB cards at once. The performance benefits and future-proofing make the higher-capacity variants worthwhile.

