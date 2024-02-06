MSI RTX 4090 Suprim X Honkai Star Rail version leaked: Expected prices, specs, availability, and more

A new MSI RTX 4090 Suprim X Honkai Star Rail special edition video card has been spotted in the wild. The GPU is based on Ruan Mei, a scholar and expert in the biological sciences who is popular among players of the MMORPG game. As part of the redesign, you get a green and golden-themed graphics card with a custom backplate and a mural of the character. The basic design language of the Suprim X remains the same.

Let's go over the details of this new video card and check out how you can buy one.

When will the RTX 4090 Suprim X Honkai Star Rail version launch?

MSI's latest 4090 special edition is close to launch, as the GPU has been spotted on the Chinese MSI website. Historically, many of these special edition cards have been exclusive to China. However, the country only has the 4090D graphics card and not the original and more powerful 4090 (which was banned).

Having said that, online leaks from X user hongxing2020 have suggested a special edition based on the 4090. Thus, it is safe to assume that the GPU will be launched worldwide soon.

The Honkai Star Rail edition graphics card might start selling soon. However, we don't have an official date yet. We will update this article as soon as more information is available.

MSI RTX 4090 Suprim X specs

The looks of the Honkai Star Rail special edition (Image via @hongxing2020/X)

The 4090 Suprim X is one of the graphics card's most decked-out third-party AIB variants. It is reportedly the highest-end air-cooled offering from MSI and is packed with the best hardware to squeeze the maximum out of the graphics card.

The 4090 Suprim X apparently has higher-than-usual operating clock speeds that can deliver slightly better performance than a regular 4090 graphics card. Moreover, it also has a maximum power draw limit of 480W, which is 30W more than the stock 4090 design from Nvidia.

MSI recently came up with a slightly fine-tuned version of the Suprim X GPU, which this Honkai Star Rail variant uses. The detailed specs list of the graphics card is as follows:

MODEL NAME GeForce RTX™ 4090 SUPRIM X 24G CORE CLOCKS Extreme Performance: 2640 MHz (MSI Center) Boost: 2625 MHz (GAMING & SILENT Mode) CUDA CORES 16384 Units MEMORY 24GB GDDR6X MEMORY SPEED 21 Gbps MEMORY BUS 384-bit OUTPUT DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4a), HDMI x 1 (Supports 4K @120Hz HDR, 8K@60Hz HDR, and Variable Refresh Rate as specified in HDMI 2.1a) POWER CONSUMPTION Silent mode: 450W, Gaming mode: 480W POWER CONNECTORS 16-pin x 1 CARD DIMENSION (MM) 336 x 142 x 78 mm WEIGHT (CARD / PACKAGE) 2413g / 3636 MAXIMUM DISPLAYS 4

RTX 4090 Suprim X Honkai Star Rail version expected prices

The special treatment of the Honkai Star Rail version will likely bump up its price to above the $1,599 target MSRP of the 4090 graphics card. $50 more seems like a safe bet, but a $100 premium won't surprise us.

The Suprim X is already a high-end model, and some retail stores currently have it listed for over $1,900. We can expect this special edition to cost over $2,000.