NBA 2K24 best controller settings

Basketball enthusiasts are having a great time, as NBA 2K24 is now out and making waves in the gaming world with its unique and improved features. While some factors remain unchanged from its previous version, there are several gaming adjustments and new settings you can take advantage of. With a range of changes available, such as tweaking your controller, modifying keybindings, and exploring fresh gameplay mechanics, NBA 2K24 guarantees an exciting experience.
This guide will help you master the court and elevate your abilities with the ideal controller configuration for NBA 2K24.
Best NBA 2K24 controller settings and key bindings for an elevated experience
Controller Settings
- Vibration Function: Off
- Trigger Effect: Off
- Shot Timing: Shots and Layups
- Free Throw Timing: User Timing
- Shot Timing Visual Cue: Push
- Jump Shot Meter: Off
- Layup Meter: On
- Free Throw Meter: On
- Shot Meter Input Type: All
- Shot Meter Style: Arrow
- Shot Meter Location: To The Side
- Shot Meter Size: Medium
- Perfect Release: On
- Perfect Release Location: Above Player
- Perfect Release SFX: Your preference
- Player Indicator: On
- Player Indicator Style: Circle
- Player Indicator Size: Medium
- Player Indicator Color: Red
- Turbo/Fatigue Meter Size: Medium
- Turbo/Fatigue Meter Location: On Floor
- Turbo/Fatigue Meter Affiliation Icon: On
- Pro Stick Function: Default
- Pro Stick Orientation: Absolute
- Off-Ball Offense Mode: Absolute
- Double Team Reaction: Manual
- Help Defense Button Function: Double Team
- Call For Pick and Roll Vs Fade: Manual
- Player Icons: On
- Skip Pass: Disabled
- Pro Stick Pass Type: Normal
- Icon Passing: Default
- Receiver Control: Handoff/Pitch Pass
- Pro Stick Defense: Absolute
- Shading Indicator: Off
- Who To Guard: Off
- Defensive Assist Strength: 0
- Boxout Assist Strength: 0
- Pass Target Profile: Default
- Pass Target Direction: 44
- Pass Target Openness: Your preference
NBA 2K24 has specific controller settings that require you to select Shot Timing. Shots and Layups are the recommended options (not Jump Shots) for improved gameplay. Having layup timing enabled is recommended in this year's game since it provides a considerable advantage by increasing your chances of finishing layups.
This year's NBA 2K24 introduces an innovative feature called Shot Timing Visual Cue, and you can now decide when to release your shot during a jump shot. This doesn't influence the speed of the jump shot, which remains unchanged. It's mostly based on personal preference, but Push is the suggested option.
Key bindings for PlayStation and Xbox controllers
On-Ball Offense:
- Pass: X/A
- Bounce Pass: Circle/B
- Lob Pass: Triangle/Y
- Shoot: Square/X
- Sprint: R2/RT
- Icon Pass: R1/RB
- Call Timeout: Share button/View button
- Coaches Challenge: Touch Pad/Back button
- Move Player: LS/LS
- Pro Stick: RS/RS
- On the Fly Coaching: D-Pad/D-Pad
- Call Play: L1/LB
- Post Up: L2/LT
Off-Ball Offense:
- Call For Pass: X/A
- Quick Screen: Circle/B
- Tell Teammate To Shoot: Square/X
- Call For Alley-oop: Triangle/Y
- Sprint: R2/RT
- Call Timeout: Share button/View button
- Coach's Challenge: Touch Pad/Back button
- Call for Screen: L1/LB
- Post Up: L2/LT
- On the Fly Coaching: D-Pad/D-Pad
- Move Player: LS/LS
- Pro Stick: RS/RS
On-Ball Defense:
- Move Player: LS/LS
- Hands Up: RS/RS
- Player Swap: X/A
- Take Charge: Circle/B
- Block/Rebound: Triangle/Y
- Steal: Square/X
- Sprint: R2/RT
- Icon Swap: R1/RB
- Double Team: L1/LB
- Intense Defense: L2/LT
- Intentional Foul: Touch Pad/Back button
- On the Fly Coaching: D-Pad/D-Pad
Off-Ball Defense:
- Move Player: LS/LS
- On Ball Steal: RS/RS
- Player Swap: X/A
- Take Charge: Circle/B
- Block/Rebound: Triangle/Y
- Steal: Square/X
- Sprint: R2/RT
- Icon Swap: R1/RB
- Double Team: L1/LB
- Intense Defense: L2/LT
- Intentional Foul: Touch Pad/Back button
- On the Fly Coaching: D-Pad/D-Pad
This concludes our guide on the best NBA 2K24 controller settings.