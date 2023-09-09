NBA 2K24 best controller settings

Basketball enthusiasts are having a great time, as NBA 2K24 is now out and making waves in the gaming world with its unique and improved features. While some factors remain unchanged from its previous version, there are several gaming adjustments and new settings you can take advantage of. With a range of changes available, such as tweaking your controller, modifying keybindings, and exploring fresh gameplay mechanics, NBA 2K24 guarantees an exciting experience.

This guide will help you master the court and elevate your abilities with the ideal controller configuration for NBA 2K24.

Best NBA 2K24 controller settings and key bindings for an elevated experience

Controller Settings

Vibration Function : Off

: Off Trigger Effect : Off

: Off Shot Timing : Shots and Layups

: Shots and Layups Free Throw Timing : User Timing

: User Timing Shot Timing Visual Cue : Push

: Push Jump Shot Meter : Off

: Off Layup Meter : On

: On Free Throw Meter : On

: On Shot Meter Input Type : All

: All Shot Meter Style : Arrow

: Arrow Shot Meter Location : To The Side

: To The Side Shot Meter Size : Medium

: Medium Perfect Release : On

: On Perfect Release Location : Above Player

: Above Player Perfect Release SFX : Your preference

: Your preference Player Indicator : On

: On Player Indicator Style : Circle

: Circle Player Indicator Size : Medium

: Medium Player Indicator Color : Red

: Red Turbo/Fatigue Meter Size: Medium

Size: Medium Turbo/Fatigue Meter Location : On Floor

: On Floor Turbo/Fatigue Meter Affiliation Icon : On

: On Pro Stick Function : Default

: Default Pro Stick Orientation : Absolute

: Absolute Off-Ball Offense Mode : Absolute

: Absolute Double Team Reaction : Manual

: Manual Help Defense Button Function : Double Team

: Double Team Call For Pick and Roll Vs Fade : Manual

: Manual Player Icons : On

: On Skip Pass : Disabled

: Disabled Pro Stick Pass Type : Normal

: Normal Icon Passing : Default

: Default Receiver Control : Handoff/Pitch Pass

: Handoff/Pitch Pass Pro Stick Defense : Absolute

: Absolute Shading Indicator : Off

: Off Who To Guard : Off

: Off Defensive Assist Strength : 0

: 0 Boxout Assist Strength : 0

: 0 Pass Target Profile : Default

: Default Pass Target Direction : 44

: 44 Pass Target Openness: Your preference

NBA 2K24 has specific controller settings that require you to select Shot Timing. Shots and Layups are the recommended options (not Jump Shots) for improved gameplay. Having layup timing enabled is recommended in this year's game since it provides a considerable advantage by increasing your chances of finishing layups.

This year's NBA 2K24 introduces an innovative feature called Shot Timing Visual Cue, and you can now decide when to release your shot during a jump shot. This doesn't influence the speed of the jump shot, which remains unchanged. It's mostly based on personal preference, but Push is the suggested option.

Key bindings for PlayStation and Xbox controllers

On-Ball Offense:

Pass : X/A

: X/A Bounce Pass : Circle/B

: Circle/B Lob Pass : Triangle/Y

: Triangle/Y Shoot : Square/X

: Square/X Sprint : R2/RT

: R2/RT Icon Pass : R1/RB

: R1/RB Call Timeout : Share button/View button

: Share button/View button Coaches Challenge : Touch Pad/Back button

: Touch Pad/Back button Move Player : LS/LS

: LS/LS Pro Stick : RS/RS

: RS/RS On the Fly Coaching : D-Pad/D-Pad

: D-Pad/D-Pad Call Play : L1/LB

: L1/LB Post Up: L2/LT

Off-Ball Offense:

Call For Pass : X/A

: X/A Quick Screen : Circle/B

: Circle/B Tell Teammate To Shoot : Square/X

: Square/X Call For Alley-oop : Triangle/Y

: Triangle/Y Sprint : R2/RT

: R2/RT Call Timeout : Share button/View button

: Share button/View button Coach's Challenge : Touch Pad/Back button

: Touch Pad/Back button Call for Screen : L1/LB

: L1/LB Post Up : L2/LT

: L2/LT On the Fly Coaching : D-Pad/D-Pad

: D-Pad/D-Pad Move Player : LS/LS

: LS/LS Pro Stick: RS/RS

On-Ball Defense:

Move Player : LS/LS

: LS/LS Hands Up : RS/RS

: RS/RS Player Swap : X/A

: X/A Take Charge : Circle/B

: Circle/B Block/Rebound : Triangle/Y

: Triangle/Y Steal : Square/X

: Square/X Sprint : R2/RT

: R2/RT Icon Swap : R1/RB

: R1/RB Double Team : L1/LB

: L1/LB Intense Defense : L2/LT

: L2/LT Intentional Foul : Touch Pad/Back button

: Touch Pad/Back button On the Fly Coaching: D-Pad/D-Pad

Off-Ball Defense:

Move Player : LS/LS

: LS/LS On Ball Steal : RS/RS

: RS/RS Player Swap : X/A

: X/A Take Charge : Circle/B

: Circle/B Block/Rebound : Triangle/Y

: Triangle/Y Steal : Square/X

: Square/X Sprint : R2/RT

: R2/RT Icon Swap : R1/RB

: R1/RB Double Team : L1/LB

: L1/LB Intense Defense : L2/LT

: L2/LT Intentional Foul : Touch Pad/Back button

: Touch Pad/Back button On the Fly Coaching: D-Pad/D-Pad

This concludes our guide on the best NBA 2K24 controller settings.