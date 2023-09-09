NBA 2K24 settings you need to change before playing

NBA 2K24 is the latest game in the franchise, and it's out now on several platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This year, players will be able to indulge in pure, unfiltered action and limitless MyPLAYER customization in MyCAREER mode.

However, if you want to experience smoother gameplay and more polished visuals while dominating the opposition with your preferred NBA squad, you'll need to make some alterations to the in-game settings.

NBA 2K24 awaits, but before you begin, take heed of these crucial adjustments outlined in this piece.

Best NBA 2K24 game settings, controller settings, and more for an optimal experience

Game settings

Game Difficulty : Your preference

: Your preference On Court Short Clock : Last 10 Seconds

: Last 10 Seconds Shot Feedback : All Shots

: All Shots Camera Shake : Off

: Off Gameplay Indicators : On

: On Perfect Release Animations : On

: On Player Indicators : On

: On Takeover Icon : On

: On Takeover Icon Location : Left Side

: Left Side Injury & Fatigue Icon : On

: On Action Replays : Your preference

: Your preference Highlight Play Camera Cuts : Off

: Off After Basket Camera Cuts : Your preference

: Your preference Arena Photo Strobe Flashes : Your preference

: Your preference Ball Handler Text : On

: On Ball Handler Text - Style : Name

: Name Ball Handler Ability Icons : On

: On Ball Handler - MyTEAM Gems : On

: On Pick & Roll Overlay : On

: On 2K Smart Play Overlay : Off

: Off Units of Measurement : Imperial System

: Imperial System Scene Subtitles : On

: On Motion Blur : 0

: 0 Short Press and Hold : On

: On Favorite Team: Your preference

The most important setting you need to change is turning off Camera Shake. This is just a very annoying feature that's in NBA 2K24, and disabling it will make your experience a lot better.

Following that, turn your Shot Feedback to All Shots. The previous iteration of this game had this set to All Shots by default. By turning this on, every single shot that is taken in the game (whether it's by you, your teammates, or your opponent), triggers a shot feedback that pops up in the top left. It also lets you know the type of coverage on the shot, the timing, and how far away from the basket the shot was in NBA 2K24.

Audio Settings

Commentary Vol : 90

: 90 PA Vol : 75

: 75 Sound Effects Vol : 100

: 100 Crowd Vol : 80

: 80 Player Chatter Vol : 85

: 85 2K Beats Menu Music Vol : 70

: 70 2KTV Main Menu Vol: 0

Controller Settings

Vibration Function : Off

: Off Trigger Effect : Off

: Off Shot Timing : Shots and Layups

: Shots and Layups Free Throw Timing : User Timing

: User Timing Shot Timing Visual Cue : Push

: Push Jump Shot Meter : Off

: Off Layup Meter : On

: On Free Throw Meter : On

: On Shot Meter Input Type : All

: All Shot Meter Style : Arrow

: Arrow Shot Meter Location : To The Side

: To The Side Shot Meter Size : Medium

: Medium Perfect Release : On

: On Perfect Release Location : Above Player

: Above Player Perfect Release SFX : Your preference

: Your preference Player Indicator : On

: On Player Indicator Style : Circle

: Circle Player Indicator Size : Medium

: Medium Player Indicator Color : Red

: Red Turbo/Fatigue Meter Size: Medium

Size: Medium Turbo/Fatigue Meter Location : On Floor

: On Floor Turbo/Fatigue Meter Affiliation Icon : On

: On Pro Stick Function : Default

: Default Pro Stick Orientation : Absolute

: Absolute Off-Ball Offense Mode : Absolute

: Absolute Double Team Reaction : Manual

: Manual Help Defense Button Function : Double Team

: Double Team Call For Pick and Roll Vs Fade : Manual

: Manual Player Icons : On

: On Skip Pass : Disabled

: Disabled Pro Stick Pass Type : Normal

: Normal Icon Passing : Default

: Default Receiver Control : Handoff/Pitch Pass

: Handoff/Pitch Pass Pro Stick Defense : Absolute

: Absolute Shading Indicator : Off

: Off Who To Guard : Off

: Off Defensive Assist Strength : 0

: 0 Boxout Assist Strength : 0

: 0 Pass Target Profile : Default

: Default Pass Target Direction : 44

: 44 Pass Target Openness: Your preference

In the controller settings for NBA 2K24, you need to make sure Shot Timing is set on Shots and Layups. Normally, it was recommended to keep it on Jump Shots, but in this year's game, the layup timing gives you a significant boost, and it's much easier to time it.

This concludes our guide to NBA 2K24's best settings for an optimized experience.