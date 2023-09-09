NBA 2K24 settings you need to change before playing

NBA 2K24 is the latest game in the franchise, and it's out now on several platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This year, players will be able to indulge in pure, unfiltered action and limitless MyPLAYER customization in MyCAREER mode.
However, if you want to experience smoother gameplay and more polished visuals while dominating the opposition with your preferred NBA squad, you'll need to make some alterations to the in-game settings.
NBA 2K24 awaits, but before you begin, take heed of these crucial adjustments outlined in this piece.
Best NBA 2K24 game settings, controller settings, and more for an optimal experience
Game settings
- Game Difficulty: Your preference
- On Court Short Clock: Last 10 Seconds
- Shot Feedback: All Shots
- Camera Shake: Off
- Gameplay Indicators: On
- Perfect Release Animations: On
- Player Indicators: On
- Takeover Icon: On
- Takeover Icon Location: Left Side
- Injury & Fatigue Icon: On
- Action Replays: Your preference
- Highlight Play Camera Cuts: Off
- After Basket Camera Cuts: Your preference
- Arena Photo Strobe Flashes: Your preference
- Ball Handler Text: On
- Ball Handler Text - Style: Name
- Ball Handler Ability Icons: On
- Ball Handler - MyTEAM Gems: On
- Pick & Roll Overlay: On
- 2K Smart Play Overlay: Off
- Units of Measurement: Imperial System
- Scene Subtitles: On
- Motion Blur: 0
- Short Press and Hold: On
- Favorite Team: Your preference
The most important setting you need to change is turning off Camera Shake. This is just a very annoying feature that's in NBA 2K24, and disabling it will make your experience a lot better.
Following that, turn your Shot Feedback to All Shots. The previous iteration of this game had this set to All Shots by default. By turning this on, every single shot that is taken in the game (whether it's by you, your teammates, or your opponent), triggers a shot feedback that pops up in the top left. It also lets you know the type of coverage on the shot, the timing, and how far away from the basket the shot was in NBA 2K24.
Audio Settings
- Commentary Vol: 90
- PA Vol: 75
- Sound Effects Vol: 100
- Crowd Vol: 80
- Player Chatter Vol: 85
- 2K Beats Menu Music Vol: 70
- 2KTV Main Menu Vol: 0
Controller Settings
- Vibration Function: Off
- Trigger Effect: Off
- Shot Timing: Shots and Layups
- Free Throw Timing: User Timing
- Shot Timing Visual Cue: Push
- Jump Shot Meter: Off
- Layup Meter: On
- Free Throw Meter: On
- Shot Meter Input Type: All
- Shot Meter Style: Arrow
- Shot Meter Location: To The Side
- Shot Meter Size: Medium
- Perfect Release: On
- Perfect Release Location: Above Player
- Perfect Release SFX: Your preference
- Player Indicator: On
- Player Indicator Style: Circle
- Player Indicator Size: Medium
- Player Indicator Color: Red
- Turbo/Fatigue Meter Size: Medium
- Turbo/Fatigue Meter Location: On Floor
- Turbo/Fatigue Meter Affiliation Icon: On
- Pro Stick Function: Default
- Pro Stick Orientation: Absolute
- Off-Ball Offense Mode: Absolute
- Double Team Reaction: Manual
- Help Defense Button Function: Double Team
- Call For Pick and Roll Vs Fade: Manual
- Player Icons: On
- Skip Pass: Disabled
- Pro Stick Pass Type: Normal
- Icon Passing: Default
- Receiver Control: Handoff/Pitch Pass
- Pro Stick Defense: Absolute
- Shading Indicator: Off
- Who To Guard: Off
- Defensive Assist Strength: 0
- Boxout Assist Strength: 0
- Pass Target Profile: Default
- Pass Target Direction: 44
- Pass Target Openness: Your preference
In the controller settings for NBA 2K24, you need to make sure Shot Timing is set on Shots and Layups. Normally, it was recommended to keep it on Jump Shots, but in this year's game, the layup timing gives you a significant boost, and it's much easier to time it.
This concludes our guide to NBA 2K24's best settings for an optimized experience.