Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for Steam Deck

NBA 2K24 is coming to the Steam Deck, and the handheld will be able to handle the new basketball title with some tweaks to the graphics settings. NBA isn't particularly demanding on gaming PCs, so players won't have a poor experience on the Deck. Unlike Starfield, which was plagued with the issues on the handheld, the sports title from 2K Games runs pretty well.

However, tweaking the settings will be crucial to ensure high framerate during gameplay. The game doesn't support any upscaling technologies, which means you will have to spend some time fine-tuning the graphics options.

In this article, we will go over the best graphics settings combination for 30 FPS and 60 FPS experiences on the Steam Deck.

Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for 30 FPS on Steam Deck

Players okay with a 30 FPS experience in the new basketball title can crank up the settings to a mix of medium and high. We recommend a couple of other tweaks here and there, like turning mirror reflections and ambient occlusion off to avoid any major framerate drops in the middle of intense matches on the Steam Deck.

The best settings combination for 30 FPS on the Deck are as follows:

Video settings

Display resolution: 1280 x 800 (16:10)

1280 x 800 (16:10) Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Anti-aliasing level: 4

4 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Vertical sync: On

On Dynamic vertical sync: Off

Off Overall quality: Custom

Advanced settings

Shader detail level: Medium

Medium Shadow detail level: High

High Texture detail level: High

High Player detail level: High

High Crowd detail level: High

High Media people detail level: High

High Hair detail level: High

High Ambient occlusion: Off

Off Volumetric lighting: On

On Temporal anti-aliasing: Off

Off Depth of field: On

On Motion blur: On

On Bloom: On

On Floor reflections: On

On Mirror reflections: Off

Off Buffer count: 3

3 Max anisotropy: 8

8 Allow compute shaders: On

On Shader preload: On

Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for 60 FPS on Steam Deck

60 FPS isn't hard to hit in NBA 2K24 if you are okay with cranking down the settings in the game. We recommend lowering the resolution to 1280 x 720, which adds black bars on both sides of the display but also reduces the number of pixels the GPU has to push out every second. Apart from this, a mix of low, medium, and high settings works the best.

Below is the detailed list of settings we recommend for the Steam Deck:

Video settings

Display resolution: 1280 x 720 (16:9)

1280 x 720 (16:9) Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Anti-aliasing level: 4

4 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Vertical sync: On

On Dynamic vertical sync: Off

Off Overall quality: Custom

Advanced settings

Shader detail level: Medium

Medium Shadow detail level: High

High Texture detail level: High

High Player detail level: Medium

Medium Crowd detail level: Low

Low Media people detail level: Low

Low Hair detail level: High

High Ambient occlusion: Off

Off Volumetric lighting: On

On Temporal anti-aliasing: Off

Off Depth of field: On

On Motion blur: On

On Bloom: On

On Floor reflections: On

On Mirror reflections: Off

Off Buffer count: 3

3 Max anisotropy: 8

8 Allow compute shaders: On

On Shader preload: On

The Steam Deck isn't the most powerful gaming hardware in the market. In many ways, it ranks at the very bottom of all possible modern PC configurations. Valve is planning to release a better and improved Steam Deck 2 soon that will be better able to keep up with the latest demanding titles. However, for now, players on the handheld will have to make some compromises to maintain playable framerates.