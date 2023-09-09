Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are last-gen 1440p gaming graphics cards. Although they have been replaced by the newer RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti GPUs, they can run the latest titles like Starfield and NBA 2K24 with few graphics settings compromises. The GPUs are still capable of smooth 60 FPS at high resolutions and will continue to be relevant for quite some time.

Those playing the new basketball title from 2K Games will have to tweak their settings to get a decent experience in the title. The game packs a bunch of video options, which can make fine-tuning a bit difficult for players who just want to enjoy a couple of matches.

To help reduce the work, this article lists the best graphics settings for the last-gen 70-class GPUs. We will try to hit 1440p 60 FPS by slightly compromising on the visuals.

Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 is a superb graphics card for playing NBA 2K24 at QHD. However, a mix of high and medium settings works best. This is mainly because the basketball game doesn't feature any single upscaling technology: FSR, XeSS, or DLSS.

The best settings for high framerates at 1440p resolutions are as follows:

Video settings

Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Anti-aliasing level: 4

4 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Vertical sync: Off

Off Dynamic vertical sync: Off

Off Overall quality: Custom

Advanced settings

Shader detail level: High

High Shadow detail level: High

High Texture detail level: High

High Player detail level: Medium

Medium Crowd detail level: High

High Media people detail level: High

High Hair detail level: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Volumetric lighting: On

On Temporal anti-aliasing: On

On Depth of field: On

On Motion blur: On

On Bloom: On

On Floor reflections: On

On Mirror reflections: On

On Buffer count: 3

3 Max anisotropy: 8

8 Allow compute shaders: On

On Shader preload: On

Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti packs slightly more power as compared to its older non-Ti sibling. Therefore, players can crank up the settings slightly further in this title without losing a bunch of performance. The game runs the best with a mix of high and ultra settings at 1440p.

Our detailed recommendations for this last-gen mid-range GPU are as follows:

Video settings

Display resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Anti-aliasing level: 4

4 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Vertical sync: Off

Off Dynamic vertical sync: Off

Off Overall quality: Custom

Advanced settings

Shader detail level: High

High Shadow detail level: High

High Texture detail level: Ultra

Ultra Player detail level: High

High Crowd detail level: High

High Media people detail level: High

High Hair detail level: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Volumetric lighting: On

On Temporal anti-aliasing: On

On Depth of field: On

On Motion blur: On

On Bloom: On

On Floor reflections: On

On Mirror reflections: On

On Buffer count: 3

3 Max anisotropy: 8

8 Allow compute shaders: On

On Shader preload: On

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are powerful graphics cards for playing the latest titles. Although it's recommended to dial some settings down on these GPUs for the best experiences in higher resolutions like 1440p and 4K, they are still enough for a solid experience in games like NBA 2K24.