Best Starfield graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti were launched as high-end 1440p gaming cards. Both of these offerings continue to pack enough graphics horsepower to play the latest games at QHD without any sacrifices. Although the 3070 and the 3070 Ti have recently faced some problems because of their limited 8 GB VRAM, they can play the latest releases like Starfield with some tweaks to the settings.

Like any other modern AAA title, Starfield features a mind-boggling number of settings that gamers can customize to play like they want. This allows for a ton of personalization. However, doing it wrong can completely destroy the experience as well.

Thus, to help 3070 and 3070 Ti players solve this problem, we will list the graphics settings that work best for Starfield. Do note that we are targeting a 1440p 60 FPS experience, and nothing more.

Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 is a very powerful GPU for playing video games at 1440p. We recommend this resolution for Starfield as well. The game works best with a mix of high and ultra settings applied at this resolution. However, a bit of temporal upscaling is necessary to maintain a high framerate in the game.

The best settings for the last-gen 70-class graphics card are as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti packs a bit more rendering power as compared to the older 3070. This allows gamers to crank up the settings to the highest in Starfield. However, we recommend a few tweaks to maintain high framerates without any issues. Also, FSR 2 is necessary to keep the game running at over 60 FPS.

The best settings combination for the 3070 Ti in Starfield is as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: High

High Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: Ultra

Ultra Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Starfield is not forgiving on hardware. It lists some pretty hefty GPUs and CPUs in its minimum and recommended lists. However, the RTX 3070 is good enough for a good experience in the space explorer. Gamers can experience a decent experience at 1440p with the above settings applied.