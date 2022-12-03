Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for GTX 1660

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest entry in the NFS series. Compared to its prequel from 2019, NFS Heat, this title is quite an upgrade, and fans are excited to try it out. One of the most eye-catching aspects of this new game is the combination of stylized art with more realistic depictions of the world and the car models.
GTX 1660 is a mid-range GPU offering from Nvidia. It launched back in 2019 and continues to perform well even in 2022. The card is perfectly capable of handling most AAA titles at 1080p with decent framerates. Despite being three years old at this point, it remains one of the most used GPUs on the market.
You can find the best settings for your playstyle with some experimentation, but sometimes you may just want to head straight into the game with the most optimal settings. This guide suggests the best graphics settings for NFS Unbound on the GTX 1660.
GTX 1660 handles Need for Speed Unbound exceptionally well
GTX 1660 is capable of running the game in max settings at 1080p without any issues. However, the goal of this guide is to suggest the most optimal settings for you to have the best of both visual fidelity and framerate. For the best possible experience when you hop on Need for Speed Unbound, you should use the following settings:
- Motion blur: Off
- Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference
- Gamma correction: As per the player's preference
- Screen mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 1920x1080
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Upsampler: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Texture Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Texture Filtering: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Effects Detail: Medium
- Geometry Detail: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- Terrain Quality: Medium
- Vegetation Detail: Medium
- Post Process Quality: Medium
- Lighting Quality: High
- Depth of Field: Off
- Reflection Quality: Medium
Ideally, you should use the latest GPU driver from Nvidia (version 527.37) as it comes with updated profiles for Need for Speed Unbound. Moreover, you can rely on AMD FSR 2.0 to further improve the framerate or push for higher visual quality while maintaining the same framerate.
Need for Speed Unbound system requirements
Need for Speed Unbound's system requirements are fairly moderate. The racing game doesn't require the latest or the greatest in terms of hardware resources.
Windows minimum requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
Windows recommended requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
These are all the settings that fans can use for a satisfactory experience with the title. However, gamers can always opt for higher visual quality and sacrifice framerates or vice versa.