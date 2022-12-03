Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for GTX 1660

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest entry in the NFS series. Compared to its prequel from 2019, NFS Heat, this title is quite an upgrade, and fans are excited to try it out. One of the most eye-catching aspects of this new game is the combination of stylized art with more realistic depictions of the world and the car models.

GTX 1660 is a mid-range GPU offering from Nvidia. It launched back in 2019 and continues to perform well even in 2022. The card is perfectly capable of handling most AAA titles at 1080p with decent framerates. Despite being three years old at this point, it remains one of the most used GPUs on the market.

You can find the best settings for your playstyle with some experimentation, but sometimes you may just want to head straight into the game with the most optimal settings. This guide suggests the best graphics settings for NFS Unbound on the GTX 1660.

GTX 1660 handles Need for Speed Unbound exceptionally well

GTX 1660 is capable of running the game in max settings at 1080p without any issues. However, the goal of this guide is to suggest the most optimal settings for you to have the best of both visual fidelity and framerate. For the best possible experience when you hop on Need for Speed Unbound, you should use the following settings:

Motion blur: Off

Off Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Gamma correction: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Screen mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Upsampler: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Texture Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Filtering: High

High Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Effects Detail: Medium

Medium Geometry Detail: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Terrain Quality: Medium

Medium Vegetation Detail: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: Medium

Medium Lighting Quality: High

High Depth of Field: Off

Off Reflection Quality: Medium

Ideally, you should use the latest GPU driver from Nvidia (version 527.37) as it comes with updated profiles for Need for Speed Unbound. Moreover, you can rely on AMD FSR 2.0 to further improve the framerate or push for higher visual quality while maintaining the same framerate.

Need for Speed Unbound system requirements

Need for Speed Unbound's system requirements are fairly moderate. The racing game doesn't require the latest or the greatest in terms of hardware resources.

Windows minimum requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent

Core i5-8600 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent

RX 570 or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster Internet connection

320 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Windows recommended requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent

Core i7-8700 or equivalent Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent

Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent

GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

These are all the settings that fans can use for a satisfactory experience with the title. However, gamers can always opt for higher visual quality and sacrifice framerates or vice versa.

