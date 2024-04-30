New AD103-based RTX 4070 leaked: Expected specs, prices, performance, and more

There have been several rumors lately, regarding the new AD103-based RTX 4070. This was first discovered by TechPowerUp when their GPU wasn't being detected by GPU-Z, a software that displays specifications about your graphics hardware. It's been speculated that it's not only the RTX 4070 but several other GPUs that will be released with repurposed, cut-down versions of superior chipsets.

The original RTX 4070 was one of the premium cards by Nvidia and was very well-received. It ran on the AD104 chipset and the newer AD103 chip brings exciting developments yet to be seen. This article will look into the AD103-based RTX 4070 and discuss its expected specs, prices, and more.

The new AD103-based RTX 4070: What are the expected specifications?

TechPowerUp specifications of the AD103 RTX 4070 (Image via TechPowerUp)

The new AD103-based RTX 4070 variant features a reduced number of cores compared to the full-die version, with 42.5% fewer cores enabled. Based on the review by the TechPowerUp team, it has been speculated that the new modified AD103 GeForce RTX 4070 has 5,888 cores, 184 texture mapping units or TMUs, and 64 ROPs.

184 tensor cores and 46 ray-tracing acceleration cores are other features included. The card is also equipped with 12 GB of GDDR6X memory type connected.

The original RTX 4070 was priced at around $599. The prices for the new AD103-based RTX 4070 variant have not yet been disclosed, but based on the expected specifications of the new GPU, we believe that the cost of the new variant could end up being the same or slightly higher due to its upgraded hardware.

There are indeed big differences in the specifications on paper, but it is not significant enough to cause a big price difference. This is why we feel it could also be priced around the same ballpark of $599.

The new AD103-based RTX 4070: Is it a big leap performance-wise?

The new AD103 RTX 4070 does not make a huge leap in terms of performance, and there are several reasons why. Sure, the new variant will be more efficient and powerful, but it isn't going to make a substantial difference on an already powerful system.

As of today, GPUs like the RTX 4070 are overkill for most setups and a new chipset would only slightly improve its overall performance. The new card may exhibit lower GPU temperatures due to the harvested AD103 chips, but this does count as a noteworthy change in terms of performance.

