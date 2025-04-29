New Xbox controller might ditch Bluetooth for a better latency option

Microsoft continues to innovate in the gaming-hardware space, as per recent leaks and insider reports on the next generation of Xbox controllers. Microsoft expert Jez Corden revealed on the XB2 podcast that Microsoft is apparently working on three Xbox controllers. Rumors suggest that out of the three, one may ditch Bluetooth connectivity for a more premium, lower-latency option.

New Xbox controllers: WiFi connectivity for next-level gaming

The upcoming controllers are said to be a big upgrade from the past generation (Image via Xbox)

Jez Corden revealed on the XB2 podcast that Xbox is apparently working on the prototypes for three Xbox controllers. This could include the Xbox Elite Series 3, along with two other variants.

One of the controllers is apparently similar to the standard one we have now, and is expected to be cheaper, along with some advancements in tech. The second model is more of a mid-range option, and could have been the one that was leaked a while back. The last one is the premium variant, which is the Elite Series 3 controller. This is the model that's said to have new connectivity methods.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 earlier connected to the console via Xbox Wireless or the included USB-C cable. However, the upcoming Elite Series 3 controller could have Wi-Fi connection support. Wi-Fi-connected controllers typically have lower-latency connections and are more favored for gaming.

In this case, there's very little latency, which prevents any delay at all. Corden elaborated that your controller would directly connect to the router, eliminating Bluetooth lag.

The release dates of these Xbox controllers are unknown at the moment. They could release sometime this year or even next year. They may launch as a standalone or with the next-gen Xbox. These are speculations, and there's no confirmation from Xbox on the matter.

Furthermore, this method is not entirely new, as Google’s Stadia controller used Wi-Fi to connect to the cloud. However, this implementation in the Xbox ecosystem could be transformative, given the scale and integration of Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Also read: Leaks suggest next-gen Xbox consoles and handhelds are set to release in 2027

