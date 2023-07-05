AMD to launch 8-core Ryzen 7 5700 and budget Ryzen 3 5100: Detailed specs, prices, and more

Gaming Tech
By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Jul 05, 2023 17:37 GMT
The new Ryzen 5000 processors are for budget gamers (Image via AMD)
More AMD processors are on the horizon: the budget Ryzen 3 5100 and the iGPU-less 8-core Ryzen 7 5700 are rumored to join the Zen 3 cohort, according to a recent leak from Gigabyte. It is noteworthy that AMD hasn't launched a single Ryzen 3 processor in the new 5000 and 7000 series. It had practically abandoned the budget 4-core market up until today.

The upcoming processors will be based on the Cezanne die that also pairs the Ryzen 5 5600G and the Ryzen 7 5700G. This architecture employs a monolithic design like Intel's Alder Lake and Rocket Lake chips. It doesn't follow the chipset found on other high-end Team Red Zen 3 and 4 offerings.

The upcoming processors will be based on a 65W power budget and don't feature an iGPU, which makes it consistent with the recently leaked Ryzen 5 7500F.

What are the specs of the Ryzen 3 5100 and the Ryzen 7 5700?

youtube-cover

The new Ryzen 5000 chips will be cheaper alternatives to the already available options. The budget Ryzen 3 5100 will feature four Zen 3 cores and eight threads. The processor can boost up to 4.2 GHz and has a limited power budget of 65W. Pricing information hasn't been unveiled yet, but it will likely continue trends from the 4100 with a $99 tag.

It is worth noting that the 5100 shares a lot in common with the low-power Ryzen 3 5300GE. The only difference is that the newer chip will not feature the GCN 5th generation-powered iGPU, and it draws more power.

AMD Ryzen 3 5100AMD Ryzen 7 5700
Core count48
Thread count1816
Base clock3.8 GHz3.7 GHz
Boost clock4.2 GHz4.6 GHz
Cache (L2+L3)20 MB10 MB
TDP65W65W
PriceTBDTBD

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700 is an octa-core offering. Like the Ryzen 3 5100, it is an iGPU-less and slightly cheaper alternative to the Ryzen 7 5700GE. The budget offering will eliminate any onboard graphics processor to help lower the costs.

AMD seems to be on a non-AM5 launch spree. Previously, we concluded that Zen 4 would be too costly for budget users because of the motherboard and DDR5 RAM pricing. AM4, on the other hand, has many benefits: it supports cheaper DDR4 memory, motherboards are available in plenty, and start from just around $30 for A320 boards.

youtube-cover

Thus, the Ryzen 3 5100, Ryzen 5 5600X3D, and Ryzen 7 5700 launches will use these older parts to help budget users get the most bang for the buck. It is worth noting that this problem doesn't plague Intel, and their latest Raptor Lake chips also support DDR4 memory and cheap motherboards. Thus, opting for them might also be worthwhile.

